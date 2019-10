Il Record Olandese Dei 200 Dorso E’ Un Affare Della Famiglia Toussaint

View this post on Instagram

OMG 💪🏼 When you finally break the family record in the 200 back and really can’t believe it!!! 2.11.79 and 🥉 so happy!! The old ‘family record’ was from my mom from the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles where she won gold with 2.12.38. I called my mom right after the race and told her the ball is in her corner again to get the record back again 🤪 the passed 2 weeks were crazy. Didn’t expect to swim a PB 5 times and swim a national record 4 times. On to the next one: Martinez Cup from @de_dolfijn_ next weekend in Amsterdam as a qualification meet for the European short course championships in Glasgow in December! 🍫 #finaworldcup #teamNL #olympics