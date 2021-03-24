Hubert Kos Chops a Half-Second Off European Junior Record in 200 IM – 1:57.58

2021 HUNGARIAN SPRING NATIONALS
- March 23 – 27
- Budapest, Hungary (Danube Arena)
- LCM (50m)
- Day two prelims results
Aside from the new Hungarian national record in the 4×200 free relay, which got a huge 1:44.86 anchor from Kristof Milak, 17-year-old Hubert Kos cracked the European junior record in the 200 IM during day two prelims at Hungarian Spring Nationals .
Kos, who turns 18 in a few days, dropped a 1:57.58 to easily clear Russian teenager Ilya Borodin‘s previous mark of 1:58.00. Borodin hit that time pretty recently, the performance coming from October 2020.
Kos neared the record a few months ago with a 1:58.31, which won the Hungarian title at their December championships. He enters the top-five in the world rankings, surpassing Japanese star Kosuke Hagino for the #5 spot this season.
2020-2021 LCM Men 200 IM
Shun
1:56.27
|2
|Mitch
Larkin
|AUS
|1:56.32
|12/15
|3
|Phillip
Heintz
|GER
|1:56.42
|12/30
|4
|Jeremy
Desplanches
|SUI
|1:57.50
|03/19
|5
|Kosuke
Hagino
|JPN
|1:57.67
|12/05
Katinka Hosszu cruised to the top time in the women’s 200 IM this evening, hitting a 2:12.69.
After the 4×200 free relay time trial, Gabor Zombori, who led off the relay in 1:48.79, swam a 3:53.76 to lead the 400 free prelims. 11 men broke four minutes, and after the relay and the 50 fly, Milak just squeezed into the A-final at eighth (3:56.65).
In the women’s 400 free, another young Hungarian distance specialist is on the rise. Bettina Fabian, born in 2004, clocked a 4:10.69 to chop almost two seconds off of her old best from December. She led prelims ahead of Ajna Kesely (4:12.16) and her older sister, Cal commit Fanni Fabian (4:13.80), while Boglarka Kapas was fourth (4:14.87).
OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS
- Szebasztian Szabo clocked a 23.42 for the quickest time in the 50 fly prelims, just ahead of Milak (23.87) and Peter Holoda (23.94).
- Two women broke 27 in the 50 fly, led by Beatrix Bordas at 26.89, just ahead of Monika Olle (26.96).
Europe might finally have a couple of IMers who could really break up the USA vs Japan domination in the next couple of years.