Hubert Kos Chops a Half-Second Off European Junior Record in 200 IM – 1:57.58

2021 HUNGARIAN SPRING NATIONALS

March 23 – 27

Budapest, Hungary (Danube Arena)

LCM (50m)

Day two prelims results

Aside from the new Hungarian national record in the 4×200 free relay, which got a huge 1:44.86 anchor from Kristof Milak, 17-year-old Hubert Kos cracked the European junior record in the 200 IM during day two prelims at Hungarian Spring Nationals .

Kos, who turns 18 in a few days, dropped a 1:57.58 to easily clear Russian teenager Ilya Borodin‘s previous mark of 1:58.00. Borodin hit that time pretty recently, the performance coming from October 2020.

Kos neared the record a few months ago with a 1:58.31, which won the Hungarian title at their December championships. He enters the top-five in the world rankings, surpassing Japanese star Kosuke Hagino for the #5 spot this season.

Katinka Hosszu cruised to the top time in the women’s 200 IM this evening, hitting a 2:12.69.

After the 4×200 free relay time trial, Gabor Zombori, who led off the relay in 1:48.79, swam a 3:53.76 to lead the 400 free prelims. 11 men broke four minutes, and after the relay and the 50 fly, Milak just squeezed into the A-final at eighth (3:56.65).

In the women’s 400 free, another young Hungarian distance specialist is on the rise. Bettina Fabian, born in 2004, clocked a 4:10.69 to chop almost two seconds off of her old best from December. She led prelims ahead of Ajna Kesely (4:12.16) and her older sister, Cal commit Fanni Fabian (4:13.80), while Boglarka Kapas was fourth (4:14.87).

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS