Jimena Perez Joins Spanish Olympic Roster with 800 Free Performance

2021 SPANISH LONG COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – Sunday, March 28, 2021

Sabadell, Spain

Olympic Qualification Event

LCM (50M)

Getting under the FINA ‘A’ cut by just over a tenth, Jimena Perez punched her ticket to Tokyo with an 8:33.17 in the 800 free. Perez was two seconds off of her lifetime best, from back in 2016, but she was under the cut of 8:33.36, and she adds her name to the list of Spaniards set to compete at the 2021 Olympics.

Paula Otero, 2004-born, finished third in the race at 8:40.38 to take a few seconds off of the old junior meet record.

Lidon Muñoz gained time in the 100 free tonight, winning at 55.33. She needed to be 54.38 or better to make the Olympic roster, so she’ll instead target the 50 free.

Nicolas Garcia took the 100 back win at 54.60, which won’t be enough to add that event to his Olympic schedule, but it is a new best by .09. The cut is a 53.85, though he is already qualified in the 200 back. Manu Bacarizo, a rising Northwestern senior, took second in 55.08 to match his lifetime best.

OTHER WINNERS

Africa Zamorano dropped time from prelims, but missed her best and the FINA ‘A’ cut in the 100 back, going 1:01.06. She’s still qualified for Tokyo in the 200 back.

2002-born Alejandro Puebla won the 1500 free in a time of 15:21.29.

Moritz Berg claimed the men's 100 free, going 49.37. Luis Dominguez was seventh at 50.00, setting a new junior meet record and taking four-tenths off of his old best.

Alberto Lozano went 23.84 to win the men's 50 fly.

went 23.84 to win the men’s 50 fly. In the women’s 50 fly, Alba Guillamon took the win at 27.34.

SPANISH OLYMPIC TEAM