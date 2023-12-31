Howard Swimming & Diving Team Hosts an Aquaman Promotion Event

The legend of the Howard University Swimming & Diving team is growing beyond the boundaries of swimming.

The Bison, who have garnered national attention for their high-energy collegiate dual meets complete with DJs and sold-out seating and for being the only HBCU with a swim team, partnered with Warner Brothers Pictures to host a special Saturday practice to promote the new Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom movie.

The movie was released on December 22 and pulled in $58.3 million at the box office in its first week, leading the Christmas rush.

Head coach Nic Askew said that Warner Brothers reached out with an idea to promote the movie, and that they wanted to include the team.

“A few zoom calls later, we hosted an open practice/day party,” Howard head swimming (and tennis) coach Nic Askew said.

Askew says the event included movie swag, free movie passes, a video booth, giveaways, photographers, a videographer – and the Howard swimming & diving signature, a live DJ.