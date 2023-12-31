Minnesota State Champion Catherine Dueck Commits to University of San Diego (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Catherine Dueck of Victoria, Minnesota has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of San Diego. Dueck attends Holy Family Catholic High School and trains year round with the Minnetonka Swim Club.

“I feel incredibly blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of San Diego. I would like to thank my parents, teammates, teachers and coaches for all of their support and kindness. So excited to call myself a Torero!”

Dueck just wrapped up an excellent high school, leading Mound Westonka-Holy Family’s team to their first conference championship and taking home a pair of individual titles at the Minnesota State High School League Class A Championships (MSHSL).

The former was decided by a dual meet with Delano High School which came down to the last event, the 400 free relay. By the time Dueck dove in to anchor her team, MWHF’s A squad was 2.33 seconds behind. Deuck split 52.36, just tenths over her best 100 free time (52.14), to pull past Delano’s anchor, win the relay, and tie the meet (93-93). That made MWHF and Delano co-conference champions. Dueck also had a perfect individual meet, winning both the 200 IM (2:09.26) and 100 breast (1:07.07).

At the MSHSL Class A state championship meet, Dueck hit best times in both the 200 IM (2:03.22) and 100 breast (1:02.99) to claim her first individual state titles. In 2022, she was the runner-up in both events. She also swam breaststroke on her team’s 200 medley relay and anchored the 400 free relay. Both relays finished 6th.

Dueck also had a successful long course season, highlighted by a Minnesota state title in the 200 IM (2:21.43).

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 1:02.99

200 breast – 2:25.37

200 IM – 2:03.22

50 free – 23.75

100 free – 52.14

The University of San Diego is a Division 1 mid-major team and competes in the Mount Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) conference. Last season, the women’s team finished 8th at the MPSF conference championship. The program has been led by Mike Keeler since 1998.

Dueck is poised to make an immediate impact on the Toreos when she arrives next fall. She would have been San Diego’s top performers in the 100 breast and 200 IM last season, with MPSF scoring times in both as well as the 50 free. She will also add some depth to San Diego’s sprint free relays and is on the cusp of scoring in the 200 breast.

Dueck joins fellow Minnesotan swimmer Mallory Paine and diver Kaila Nguyen of Washington State in San Diego’s incoming class of 2024.

