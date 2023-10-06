How To Develop A Strong Working Relationship With Your Coach

Courtesy: Teneka Ash

The relationship you hold with your coach is fundamentally important to the outcome of your athletic career — here’s why.

The people and relationships you involve yourself with will often depict your persona, affect your energy, and influence your well-being. It is therefore important to not only surround yourself with the right people, but to also foster healthy and strong relationships with those you choose to associate with. As a swimmer, you often spend more time at the pool than you do at your own house. Therefore, one of the most important people to build a great bond with is your coach. If done right, your coach can be a fantastic mentor not only for the duration of your career, but also for any of your future pursuits.

Think of every world-class swimmer. How do they communicate with their coach? How do they conduct themselves around their coach?

Most often you’ll notice that the relationship between the best swimmers in the world, and their coaches is open, communicative, and built on mutual respect. You should always treat your coach with respect. Don’t talk to them in the same tone as you do with your friends. Instead, treat them like a mentor, because they are. In relation to my coaches, I would always adhere to the following golden rule: treat others with the same level of respect you would like to receive.

Next, let’s talk about the power of a simple “thank you.” When I was a young age group swimmer, my parents wouldn’t let me leave the pool without saying thank you to my coaches. Over time it became habitual. You may have just battled the hardest test set they’ve ever given you, but at the end of the day, they spent time creating that practice to help you. So, say “thank you,” and notice how a simple display of gratitude impacts them.

In terms of communication, be open with your coach. Coaches can be many things, but what they are not – is a mind reader. In order to help you succeed your coach needs to know how you are. If for any reason you need to miss a practice, communicate with your coach as to why you are unable to make it. In my experience, college coaches prefer to hear your voice, so instead of texting, call them and be honest about your situation.

During my freshman year in college, I accidentally slept through my alarm for one morning practice. I woke up with one hour left of a three-hour practice. I was gutted. Instead of being dishonest, I got up, got ready, and made my way to the pool as fast as possible. I was extremely nervous but I still went straight up to my coach and told him that I had made an honest mistake. Instead of being mad, he praised my honesty. Lesson learned: set multiple alarms, and always, always, always take accountability.

I have been extremely fortunate to have had wonderful coaches throughout my swimming career both at home, and on my college team. These bonds remained strong during my swimming career, and have continued in their strength afterward because of the respect, communication, and honesty shown by both parties.

On the flip side, coach-swimmer relationships aren’t meant to be transactional. If your coach only speaks to you when you perform well then the relationship that exists is unhealthy, and perhaps you need to remove yourself from this situation and find one that is better for you.

Regardless of which team you belong to or swim for, your primary reason for swimming, and competing in the sport of swimming should be for yourself. It is wonderful to want to do well for your team, coach or family, but your success should ultimately be because you are swimming for yourself and because it makes you happy!

ABOUT TENEKA ASH

An Australian native and 2023 UNLV graduate, Teneka has been in and around swimming circles since before she could walk. She was a force for the Rebels, swimming for five years in the Division I program, before retiring in early 2023 after a 16-year career. In addition to her athletic career, she was a seasoned reporter for Rebel Report, where she covered Rebel football through their regular season games, men’s and women’s basketball in their regular season pursuits, and Mountain West Championship games, and produced multiple stories for the Olympic sports of UNLV. She also has experience covering professional teams such as the Las Vegas Raiders, Vegas Golden Knights, and most recently, the LA Kings.