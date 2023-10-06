Howard University Head Swim Coach Nic Askew Previews “Battle of the Burr II”

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Nic Askew and Howard University made history last year when they hosted Battle of the Burr, the dual meet with crosstown rival Georgetown that sold out (2,000 tickets sold) and was coined ‘the Party with a Purpose’. Howard is back this year to host “Battle of the Burr II“, with DJs, fanfare, and guest coaches including Olympic medalists Cullen Jones and Maritza Correia.

Askew discusses what the Battle of the Burr means to his team, noting the level of excitement and competition that the event produces. He also delves into the team’s first conference championship title last year and how he has guided the team moving into this season.

