How Katie Ledecky Dreams Bigger: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

Olympic Champion, World Champion, and swimming’s biggest dominator, Katie Ledecky, announced her TYR Sport partnership at the Santa Clara stop of the TYR Pro Swim Series. TYR’s been making waves for many years, signing names like Matt Grevers and Ryan Lochte. Ledecky adds a big boost of power to the brand on the run-up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Ledecky’s dreaming bigger, and she intends to grow the sport. Sound familiar? That was Michael Phelps‘ mantra his entire career, and now the biggest names in swimming are carrying the torch. Beyond the pool and as a pro, Ledecky’s already making her mark. She recently became the first female Olympian and first Olympic swimmer to grace the cover of National Geographic magazine.

When I see Ledecky, I still see that 15 year old kid who surprised the world, winning 2012 Olympic gold in the 800m free. She has come so far since then. Two years at Stanford, as a student and swimming with Coach Greg Meehan, has clearly empowered her. Asked what her message was for young kids, Ledecky said:

“I started swimming when I was kid, and I never thought I’d be in this position…. You know, what I always tell kids is not to limit yourself, and not be afraid to set scary goals…set goals that you think are impossible when you set them…”

I’m sticking by my previous Ledecky predictions for this summer:

200m free – 1:53.0

400m free – 3:56.4

800m free – 8:03.9

1500m Free – 15.18.1

400m IM? No clue. Help me here?

What are your predictions?

