How Fast Will Carson Foster Swim 400 IM At U.S. Olympic Trials?

Olympic hopeful Carson Foster turned heads in Austin, Texas dropping a 4:11 best time in the 400 meters IM three weeks out from the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials.

Carson has made big gains since NCAA championships, and he shared that his training has gone better than expected. He was a kid back in 2016, but he did get vital U.S. Olympic Trials experience. That matters. Olympic Trials in Omaha is a pressure-cooker, especially for swimmers competing in the 400 IM, which is the first event on the first day of finals.

U.S. Olympic Trials – Carson Foster Predictions:

Making the U.S. Olympic Team so young is a tall order. Carson is an outlier, a rare talent who can do it.

400 IM in the U.S. is a little soft, but someone’s going to go 4:08 or 4:09 low in Omaha to make Team USA in this event. I think that person is Carson. I see a 4:08.9.



I also think Carson can make the men’s 4×200 freestyle relay. I see him him advancing to the 200 free final in Omaha. Youth and enthusiasm powers him past no less than two swimmers in that race final, putting him on the Team USA relay.

