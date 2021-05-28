Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How Fast Will Carson Foster Swim 400 IM At U.S. Olympic Trials?

Comments: 8

Gold Medal Minute presented by SwimOutlet.comOlympic hopeful Carson Foster turned heads in Austin, Texas dropping a 4:11 best time in the 400 meters IM three weeks out from the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials.

Carson has made big gains since NCAA championships, and he shared that his training has gone better than expected. He was a kid back in 2016, but he did get vital U.S. Olympic Trials experience. That matters. Olympic Trials in Omaha is a pressure-cooker, especially for swimmers competing in the 400 IM, which is the first event on the first day of finals.

SEE 14 YEAR OLD CARSON’S RACE VIDEO, MAKING HIS 2016 OLYMPIC TRIALS CUT.

U.S. Olympic Trials – Carson Foster Predictions:

Making the U.S. Olympic Team so young is a tall order. Carson is an outlier, a rare talent who can do it.

400 IM in the U.S. is a little soft, but someone’s going to go 4:08 or 4:09 low in Omaha to make Team USA in this event. I think that person is Carson. I see a 4:08.9.

I also think Carson can make the men’s 4×200 freestyle relay. I see him him advancing to the 200 free final in Omaha. Youth and enthusiasm powers him past no less than two swimmers in that race final, putting him on the Team USA relay. 

But who cares what I think. What do you think?

Follow Carson Foster on Instagram here.

See Caron Foster’s swim bio here.

FOLLOW GOLD MEDAL MEL ON INSTAGRAM HERE

RECENT GMM EPISODES

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.

run-dmc
56 minutes ago

Carson has the potential for a 4:08 next month.
Litherland and Kalisz will go 4:09.

Gold Medal Mel Stewart
Author
Reply to  run-dmc
45 minutes ago

…most tension-filled race of OTs. It’s like a cold bucket of water in your face. I always forget, but my heart is like a jack-hammer when they parade out for that first final event.

Gold Medal Mel Stewart
Author
Reply to  run-dmc
44 minutes ago

…and I think you’re on point. Real curious about Kalisz. He’s a tough swimmer–knows how to get it done when it counts.

Andysup
51 minutes ago

This is the guy who is going to brake 4 mins in 2025 world champs. Under 4:10 in a month is a lot to ask though I think he might be on the cusp and still makes the team behind Litherland. Touching out Kalisz.

Coach Rob
47 minutes ago

He won’t swim very fast. Carson gets slower as the season goes on as we’ve seen at Texas. He rocked a 3:35 at the first meet and then only went a 3:37 at NCAAs. My prediction? He goes a 4:13 at trials. And I’m usually right.

Gold Medal Mel Stewart
Author
Reply to  Coach Rob
39 minutes ago

Nope. I don’t think so. He’s 4:08.9ish and we’ll see that swim soon…

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Gold Medal Mel Stewart
1 minute ago

Mel, you’re responding to a troll again.

