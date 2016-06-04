This weekend, 14-year-old Carson Foster swam the third-fastest 400 meter IM for 13-14 boys in U.S. history, scoring an Olympic Trials cut in the process. His time of 4:27.11 slipped in .18 under the standard of 4:27.49, setting a new Ohio LSC record.
Foster, who swam the time at this weekend’s Spring into Summer Splash at Ohio State University, now sits only behind the young Michael Phelps (4:24.77) and Sean Grieshop (4:26.62) in USA Swimming’s all-time 13-14 standings. (Grieshop, now 16, is currently ranked eighth going into Trials in this event.)
Foster, who represents the Mason Manta Rays, is only the second 14-year-old male to qualify to swim an event at Trials later this month. King Aquatic Club’s Ethan Dang is ranked 73rd of 113 (as of May 17th) in the 200 breaststroke.
Foster holds the national age group record for the 10 and under 50m fly (29.91), and he is also a member of the Cincinnati Marlins’ national age group record holding 10 and under 200m medley relay and the 11-12 400m free relay.
Here’s an analysis of his splits from yesterday’s swim:
|Stroke
|First 50
|Second 50
|100 Split
|Fly
|27.53
|32.32
|59.85
|Back
|34.66
|33.52
|1:08.18
|Breast
|38.60
|38.84
|1:17.44
|Free
|31.20
|30.44
|1:01.64 (4:27.49)
You can watch Foster’s race below (video courtesy James Foster):
10 Comments on "Watch: 14-Year-Old Carson Foster Scores 400 IM Olympic Trials Cut"
Love watching a kid swim already so well so young the 400 IM, my favorite event in swimming. Let’s see if he can break MP record at trials.
If I remember well, Carson had broken a MP 10 and under NAG record in the 100 fly 4 years ago.
Cool to see that he continues to develop well.
How tall is the amazing boy?
Terrific. Making Sr. Nats at 14 is pretty rare. I thought he was a butterflier, but his breaststroke is looking the best right now.
How tall is he?
About 5’10”
His brother is a butterflier. Both of them are locals
His brother is a breaststroker…
great swim. relaxed that fly, pull more on breast. grande cajones…very solid…bravo!!