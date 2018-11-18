Host Northwestern Extends Leads Through Day of 2018 TYR Invite

Hosted by Northwestern University

November 16th-18th, 2018

Evanston, IL

Women’s Recap

The Northwestern women swept the pool Saturday evening, and ended the session with double the score of the 2nd-place Michigan State University. The Wildcats got things rocking with a pool record in the 200 medley; each NU women had the fastest split in the field en route to a 1:37.69 victory. The Wildcats bookended the session with a 7:17.69 win in the 800 free, led by Malorie Han‘s 1:48.36 split.

Calypso Sheridan also broke a pool record with a 4:08.76 in the 400 IM, as she won by nearly 12 seconds. Sheridan’s time was good for a NCAA B cut. She’d get another one in the 100 breast, as she (1:01.34), Sophie Angus (1:01.84) and champion Tara Vovk (1:00.87) all finished at or under the NCAA B mark of 1:01.84.

Other event winners (all Northwestern):

Miriam Guevera, 100 fly, 53.80

Malorie Han, 200 free, 1:49.43

Nicole Aarts, 100 back,

Scores Through Day 2

1. Northwestern University 1007.5

2. Michigan State University 459

3. William and Mary 448.5

4. Illinois State University 277

5. Illinois at Chicago 199

6. Saint Louis University 165

7. Truman State University 156

Men’s Scores Through Day 2

The Northwestern men almost matched the Wildcat women’s performance, winning all but one event.

Like the women, the Wildcat men won both the 200 medley relay (1:28.79) and the 800 free relay, with Liam Gately‘s 1:38.05 split leading the field on the latter.

Gately also earned a win in the individual 200 free, taking it in 1:36.95. That event was also noticeable for the appearance of former USC star and USA National Teamer Reed Malone, who took 3rd in 1:39.43. Malone hasn’t had any swims in the USA Swimming database since the 2017 NCAA championships.

St. Louis University’s Grant Streid ruined what might have otherwise been a Northwestern sweep, taking the 100 fly in 48.97, just touching out Michigan State’s Michael Schwers by 0.08s.

Other event winners (all Northwestern):

Jeffrey Durmer, 400 IM, 3:53.34

Will Hofstader, 100 breast, 54.61

Ryan Gridley, 100 back, 48.01

Scores Through Day 2

1. Northwestern University 785

2. William and Mary 434

3. Michigan State University 411.5

4. Saint Louis University 383.5

5. Illinois at Chicago 253

6. Truman State University 252

7. Unattached 16