Hospitalized Fresno Pacific Swimmers Medically Cleared

Following a chlorine leak Tuesday afternoon that sent 13 swimmers to the hospital with minor inhalation and burn injuries, Fresno Pacific University has confirmed that all affected swimmers have been medically cleared:

The university told SwimSwam:

“We are blessed to be able to report that all of the swimmers affected by the chlorine leak on January 9 have been medically cleared by the various hospitals they were transported to.



The pool will be closed until FPU administration and the Fresno County Health Department conduct an investigation and deem it safe.”

According to the Fresno Fire Department, the leak occurred when the automatic chlorination system malfunctioned, releasing excess chlorine.

Prior to the incident, the team was scheduled to compete off-campus this Saturday, and will still do so at Sunnyside High School against Concordia University.