Out Work the Competition (Cody Miller Vlog)

by Torrey Hart

January 10th, 2018

Cody Miller came to viewers live from his grandparents’ house for the 11th installment of his vlog series Wednesday.

While visiting his family on Christmas break and unable to get to a pool, Cody gets in his strength and cardio training in his grandmother’s make-shift basement weight room, including a 30-minute run, citing the importance of staying on-target even when swimming is not an option.

He also shows viewers a recent text from retired World Champion and 2-time Olympian Mike Alexandrov, who complimented Cody on his videos and congratulated him for breaking his [Alexandrov’s] own pool records. “It just goes to show how far hard work, consistency, and patience will get you,” Alexandrov wrote.

Cody and his wife Ali also head to Chuck E. Cheese’s with the younger members of the family, and then go see The Greatest Showman.

Check out the vlog below:

5 Comments on "Out Work the Competition (Cody Miller Vlog)"

James

His 7 minute mile pace is a gross over-exaggeration if we only get a glimpse into how fast he was running in the video. Although i do enjoy the videos, I can't help but wonder why these are made except for self promotion (which I commend Cody for doing and getting himself in front of more eyes). Has Cody stated there is a purpose to start creating content?

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
8 hours 6 minutes ago
Bay Swimmer

This comment is aggressive in its honesty and/but I completely agree. Cody 7 minute pace for four miles is 28:00.
Wear a shirt while hangin our with your mom😂
Wear a shirt while hangin our with your mom😂

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
3 hours 13 minutes ago
sven

I'm sure he gets lots of questions about his life through social media, so this is a cool way to give his fans a glimpse into the daily grind of a pro athlete. Also, from a more cynical (but just as valid) perspective, the swimmer who gets the exposure gets the sponsors.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
51 minutes 15 seconds ago
Tammy Touchpad Error

Out dolphin kick the competition

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
6 hours 55 minutes ago
Dudeman

completely original and never seen before

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 minutes 51 seconds ago