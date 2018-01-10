Cody Miller came to viewers live from his grandparents’ house for the 11th installment of his vlog series Wednesday.
While visiting his family on Christmas break and unable to get to a pool, Cody gets in his strength and cardio training in his grandmother’s make-shift basement weight room, including a 30-minute run, citing the importance of staying on-target even when swimming is not an option.
He also shows viewers a recent text from retired World Champion and 2-time Olympian Mike Alexandrov, who complimented Cody on his videos and congratulated him for breaking his [Alexandrov’s] own pool records. “It just goes to show how far hard work, consistency, and patience will get you,” Alexandrov wrote.
Cody and his wife Ali also head to Chuck E. Cheese’s with the younger members of the family, and then go see The Greatest Showman.
5 Comments on "Out Work the Competition (Cody Miller Vlog)"
His 7 minute mile pace is a gross over-exaggeration if we only get a glimpse into how fast he was running in the video. Although i do enjoy the videos, I can’t help but wonder why these are made except for self promotion (which I commend Cody for doing and getting himself in front of more eyes). Has Cody stated there is a purpose to start creating content?
This comment is aggressive in its honesty and/but I completely agree. Cody 7 minute pace for four miles is 28:00.
Wear a shirt while hangin our with your mom😂
I’m sure he gets lots of questions about his life through social media, so this is a cool way to give his fans a glimpse into the daily grind of a pro athlete. Also, from a more cynical (but just as valid) perspective, the swimmer who gets the exposure gets the sponsors.
Out dolphin kick the competition
completely original and never seen before