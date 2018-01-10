Out Work the Competition (Cody Miller Vlog)

Cody Miller came to viewers live from his grandparents’ house for the 11th installment of his vlog series Wednesday.

While visiting his family on Christmas break and unable to get to a pool, Cody gets in his strength and cardio training in his grandmother’s make-shift basement weight room, including a 30-minute run, citing the importance of staying on-target even when swimming is not an option.

He also shows viewers a recent text from retired World Champion and 2-time Olympian Mike Alexandrov, who complimented Cody on his videos and congratulated him for breaking his [Alexandrov’s] own pool records. “It just goes to show how far hard work, consistency, and patience will get you,” Alexandrov wrote.

Cody and his wife Ali also head to Chuck E. Cheese’s with the younger members of the family, and then go see The Greatest Showman.

Check out the vlog below: