World Champion Mike Alexandrov Announces Retirement from Swimming

32-year old breaststroker Mike Alexandrov has retired from competitive swimming. The Sofia, Bularia-born swimmer swam collegiately at Northwestern and swam for his native country at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics. In 2009, he changed his sporting citizenship to the United States, and while he never qualified for the Olympics for Team USA, he did represent the country at multiple international competitions – including winning gold medals at the 2010 and 2012 World Short Course Championships.

International Medal Record:

2007 European SC Championships – bronze, 100 breaststroke & 200 breaststroke (Bulgaria)

2010 World SC Championships – gold, 400 medley relay (USA)

2012 World SC Championships – gold, 400 medley relay (USA)

2013 World University Games (Summer Universiade) – silver, 100 breaststroke; bronze, 400 medley relay (USA)

Alexandrov became a fixture at major American meets – he showed up to compete more reliably at in-season meets than most elites did. At the 2012 Olympic Trials, he finished 6th in the 100 breaststroke. Last year, he came in just 49th in that same event.

Alexandrov’s first big splash as an American came in one of the more bizarre record-breaking scenarios on the books. In March of 2007, he swam a 51.56 in the 100 yard breaststroke. Because of USA Swimming rules at the time that only required a swimmer to have American citizenship to be eligible to break American Records (he had already gained his dual citizenship), he was credited with the mark in spite of going on to compete for Bulgaria at the 2008 Olympics. These rules have since changed, but Alexandrov fell through that loophole before it was closed. Kevin Cordes broke the record in 2012.

Outside of the pool, Alexandrov was part of a group that in the early part of this decade were on the leading edge of the creation of unique and creative swimming content. That includes the 2011 hit “Splash On ‘Em.”

Below, read Alexandrov’s retirement announcement in its entirety.

Through accomplishments and struggles for constant improvement in your competitive career, there comes the time in every swimmer’s life, when they get to face the inevitable moment of saying goodbye to the sport as they know it. As I am hanging up my competitive swimming gear, I have to acknowledge that it brings all kinds of emotions. Among all of the them I want to emphasize on how grateful I am to the sport and to all of the people, swimmers, and coaches that have supported me through the twenty years of my competitive swimming career.