Video: The Secret To Breaststroke Breakouts

Breastroke pullouts. Arguably the simplest breakout a swimmer can learn. But could you have been doing them wrong this entire time? Today we teach the proper secret to a perfect breaststroke breakout. It’s such an easy fix that you can implement it the moment you finish watching this video.

The biggest mistake that most breastrokers make is when they initiate their breakout, they just let their arms flop down with no real emphasis on hydrodynamics. The trick to a perfect breaststroke breakout is to think of yourself trying to fit through a tight pipe underwater. Instead of just pulling out with broad shoulders, fold your shoulders inwards and think of becoming as tight of a ball as possible. The trickiest part of this is the fact that you must recover as close to your body as possible. Bend your elbows upwards and follow your torso to recover properly.

The moment you implement this drill you will automatically feel a difference in breakout. If you slowly work the transition from your old to new breakout, you can feel an immediate burst of speed from the moment you clinch into that tight breaststroke breakout ball. The best part? You can start working on this immediately at practice. Be sure to be conscious of how your shoulders are positioned along with the hydrodynamics of your recovery. As usual, let us know how it goes!

