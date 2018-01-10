Fresno Pacific Swimmers Hospitalized Due to Chlorine Leak

Multiple swimmers at Fresno Pacific University were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon when during practice, excess chlorine was released into the pool.

According to the Fresno Fire Department, 14 swimmers suffered inhalation injuries, and one other had minor chemical burns on their arms and legs. The department said that the incident was caused by a “malfunctioning automatic chlorination system.”

A source familiar with the incident who spoke on condition of anonymity told SwimSwam that team members “swam right over the gas bubble,” and that some swimmers said it appeared to be yellow. This source also said that multiple members of the tram were admitted to the hospital and that the condition of some swimmers were “worse than advertised.”

In addition to the pool, the neighboring event center was closed.

The university gave SwimSwam its official statement — and also noted that the pool is maintained by university facility staff — but declined to name swimmers or update on their conditions:

“There was an incident at the FPU swimming pool this afternoon that released chlorine into the pool. The swim team, who was practicing at the time, sustained minor injuries from the release of the chlorine into the water. Thirteen students went to the hospital by ambulance and two refused further treatment. Parents are being contacted. For any updates, please call 559-453-2299.”

The team is scheduled to compete this Saturday at nearby Sunnyside High School against Concordia University, and has yet to indicate it will do otherwise.