WISCA Poll: Madison W. Still 1st, Waukesha South-Catholic Up to 2nd

The lastest rankings of the WISCA poll have come out, and while the top remains the same for both divisions, there’s been dramatic changes in the rest of the top 10. Most Notably, Franklin went up 16 spots in the Division 1 rankings, while Ashwaubenon went up 10 and Madison Edgewood went up 8 in Division 2.

Franklin’s rise in the poll, as well as Waukesha South-Catholic Memorial‘s 3-spot gain to land 2nd came largely from the Marquette Invite on January 6th. Waukesha South-Catholic put up many great swims, epitomized by their meet record in the 200 free relay, where they swam a 1:27.42. Franklin finished 7th in the meet, and was helped in the rankings by individual events (including diving) more than relays.

Madison Edgewood was also at the Marquette Invite, finishing 11th. They put up several top 8 finishes, including an 8th place finish in the 200 free relay. Meanwhile, Ashwaubenon hosted their own invite this past weekend, where they finished 2nd to Bay Port, which is currently ranked 11th in the Division 1 poll.

RANKINGS METHODOLOGY