Honorable Mention Ranked Recruit Zack Oswald Commits To Notre Dame For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Zack Oswald from Newtown Square, Pennsylvania has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Notre Dame beginning in fall 2025.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Notre Dame! I would like to thank my family, coaches, friends and teammates that have supported me along the way. I would also like to thank the Notre Dame swim and dive coaching staff for giving me this amazing opportunity. Go Irish!!! #ALLIN”

Oswald competes for Suburban Seahawks Club out of Newtown Square. He finished his long course season at the Summer Championships. There he had his highest finish at 12th in the 100 back as he clocked a 57.29. He also finaled in the 200 back with a 2:06.25 for 14th. He also finaled in the 100 fly, swimming a best time of a 55.85 for 32nd.

He is currently in his senior year at The Haverford School in Pennsylvania. This past spring, he finished his junior season at the Eastern Interscholastic Swimming Championship. There he won the 100 back in a personal best 46.82 while also finishing 2nd in the 200 IM in a 1:47.61, also a best time.

Oswald’s best SCY times are:

100 back: 46.82

200 back: 1:44.25

200 IM: 1:47.61

The Notre Dame men finished 2nd at ACCs this past season and went on to finish 10th at NCAAs. The men’s swimming team is currently suspended but will be back next fall in time for Oswald’s arrival.

Backstroke was a strength for the Notre Dame men this past season, led by Tommy Janton who led the team in the 100 (44.58) and 200 (1:38.36). Janton finished his junior season this past spring and scored 17 points at NCAAs.

Based in his best times, Oswald would already score at the conference level as his best time in the 100 back is on the border of the ACC ‘B’ final from this past season while his 200 back is on the border of the ‘C’ final. It is important to note that the ACC will gain Stanford, Cal, and SMU this upcoming season which is expected to boost the times it took to final.

Oswald will arrive next fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Ethan DiFronzo, Evan Conti, Brady Calkins, Min-Gyo Jang, Owen Tarrington, and Luke Bucaro.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.