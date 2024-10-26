Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

High-Level International Meets For November 2024

The 2024 Short Course World Championships are on the horizon for December but before that we have some key meets taking place in the month of November.

Italy hosts the Nico Sapio Trophy along with the nation’s short course championships while France, Belgium, Germany and Japan also have important competitions taking place.

As always, let me know in the comments of any meets I may have inadvertently missed.

10/31 – 11/03 French Elite Short Course Championships

11/02 – 11/03 Swimmeeting Alto Adige (ITA)
11/02 – 11/03 International Swim Meet Sudtriol in Bolzano (ITA)
11/02 – 11/03 Lithuanian Swiming Federation Cup (LTU)
11/02 – 11/03 Japan Amateur Swimming Championships (JPN)
11/06 – 11/09 Hungarian Short Course Championships (HUN)
11/08 – 11/09 Nico Sapio Trophy (ITA)
11/09 – 11/10 Neva Cup (RUS)
11/09 – 11/11 Belgian SC Championships (BEL)

11/14 – 11/16 Italian SC Championships (ITA)
11/14 – 11/17 German SC Championships (GER)
11/14 – 11/17 Spanish Winter Championships (ESP)
11/15 – 11/17 Queensland LC Preparation Meet #2 (AUS)
11/15 – 11/17 Swiss SC Championships (SUI)
11/15 – 11/17 British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) SC Championships (GBR)

11/23 – 11/24 Victorian Qualifying Competition (AUS)
11/28 – 12/01 Rotterdam Qualification Meet (NED)
11/29 – 12/01 Japan Open (JPN)
11/29 – 12/01 Ken Demchuk International Invitational (CAN)

