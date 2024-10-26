Canadian Trials Finalist Sophie Kissuk to Compete for Nebraska Beginning Fall 2025

Canadian Olympic Trials finalist Sophie Kissuk is set to begin competing for the University of Nebraska next fall after announcing her verbal commitment to the Cornhuskers earlier this year.

“Athletics have been a big part of my life since I was super little, and I cannot wait to continue with my love for swimming at Nebraska. I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity that has been given to me. Coach Pablo, Coach Pat and the team have welcomed me with open arms, I’m grateful for that. Super excited for the journey ahead!”

The Oakville, Ontario native competed at the Canadian Swimming Trials back in May, where she earned a second swim in the 200 back, placing 18th in a time of 2:20.20. Kissuk also contested the 100 back (1:04.11) and 200 IM (2:24.16), placing 30th and 50th, respectively.

Kissuk currently trains with the Etobicoke Swim Club, where she primarily specializes in back and IM while also training some freestyle.

Her most recent competition was the Hall of Fame Meet in Ontario, a short course meters competition that saw her rack up two personal best times and five individual victories. Kissuk won the 50 back (29.90), 100 back (1:03.39), 200 back (2:17.15), 200 breast (2:44.35 – PB) and 200 IM (2:21.30). Her other best time came in the 100 breast, where she took 3rd in 1:16.97.

At the Speedo Canadian Championships back in July, Kissuk enjoyed a series of top performances, posting a best time in each of her long course races. She took 3rd in the 200 back (2:17.88) and 4th in the 50 back (29.51), 100 back (1:03.31) and 200 IM (2:20.64). Kissuk also placed 10th in the 400 IM with a time of 5:05.11, just off of the best time of 5:04.60 that she set in prelims.

Best LCM Times (SCY Conversion)

100 back – 1:03.31 (55.95)

200 back – 2:17.88 (2:02.05)

200 IM – 2:20.64 (2:03.81)

400 IM – 5:04.60 (4:28.64)

200 free – 2:08.47 (1:52.85)

Hailing from an athletic family, Kissuk’s mom excelled in dance and her dad played hockey and golf; both of her parents participated in swimming at the club level.

Kissuk credits her family with fostering a belief in finding a passion and chasing it, which for her is in the water. Her enthusiasm for sports goes beyond just the pool though, as she also enjoys playing basketball and golf, especially in the summer.

A Division I program, the University of Nebraska competes in the Big 10 conference. At the 2024 women’s conference championship, the Huskers placed 8th overall before sending two swimmers on to compete at the NCAA Division I Championship.

To qualify for the finals at last season’s Big 10 Conference Championships it took times of 54.49/2:00.57 in the 100/200 back and 2:01.03/4:19.44 in the 200/400 IM. Based on Kissuk’s converted times, she would be just outside the cutoff for a handful of events, but with nearly a full season to go before her arrival, her projected rankings could easily change.

On the team itself, Kissuk would have ranked 3rd in both the 100 and 200 back and 4th in the 200 IM, although the graduation of two leading swimmers (Sarah Barton and Caitlin Cairns) will have bumped her up a spot or two.

Kissuk appears to be Nebraska’s only confirmed 2025 commit at the moment, so we will have to wait and see who will be joining her on the pool deck in Lincoln next fall.