High-Level International Meets For May 2019

After a jam-packed month of April in terms of international meets, most of which carried significant elite championship qualification implications, things calm down slightly for the month of May. But, there are still quite a number of notable meets, including the inaugural FINA Champions Series, which sees its 2nd stop in Budapest this month.

The Japan Open is another big-time competition, which will give the nation one more chance to qualify for the World Championships.

International Meets – May 2019



+2019 FINA World Championships-qualifying event

**2020 Tokyo Olympic Games-qualifying event

05/03 – 05/05 – GP Ostram, Czech Republic+*

05/03 – 05/05 – Marienlyst Open, Norway+*

05/03 – 05/05 – Swim England 15+ Swimming Championships

05/09 – 05/12 – Romanian International Swimming Championships+*

05/10 – 05/12 – Estonian Long Course Championships+*

05/10 – 05/10 – Sydney Open Meet

05/11 – 05/12 – FINA Champions Series #2, Budapest, Hungary+*

05/11 – 05/12 – Trofeo Int. Ciudad de Zaragoza, Spain+*

05/11 – 05/12 – Meeting Internazionale del Verbano, Switzerland

05/11 – 05/12 – London Long Course Summer Championships

05/12/19 – FINA/HOSA Marathon Swim World Series, Seychelles

05/15 – 05/19 – Polish Swimming Championships+

05/16 – 05/19 – TYR Pro Swim Series, Bloomington, Indiana, USA+*

05/17 – 05/19 – GP Pardubice, Czech Republic+

05/17 – 05/19 – Open Belgian Swimming Championships

05/17 – 05/19 – Atlanta Classic, Atlanta, Georgia, USA

05/18 – 05/21 – Korean National Trials #2

05/18 – 05/19 – Int. Sindelfingen Swimming Championships, Germany+

05/24 – 05/26 – NOVA Grand Challenge, Irvine, California, USA

05/24 – 05/26 – Glasgow International Swim Meet+*

05/24 – 05/26 – Speedo Grand Challenge, Irvine, California, USA

05/24 – 05/26 – Mel Zajac, Canada

05/24 – 05/26 – City of Cardiff International Open Meet

05/25 – 05/26 – Pori International Swimming Classic, Finland+

05/25 – 05/26 – Plymouth Leander National Qualifier

05/28 – 06/01 – German Junior Nationals

05/29 – 06/01 – Junior Hungarian National Championships

05/30 – 06/02 – Vienna International Swim Meet, Vienna, Austria+*

05/31 – 06/01 – FINA Champions Series #3, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA+*

05/31 – 06/02 – Japan Open Swim+*

05/31 – 06/02 – Arena cup, Czech Republic+

05/31 – 06/02 – Danish International Swim Cup