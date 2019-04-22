Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

High-Level International Meets For May 2019

After a jam-packed month of April in terms of international meets, most of which carried significant elite championship qualification implications, things calm down slightly for the month of May. But, there are still quite a number of notable meets, including the inaugural FINA Champions Series, which sees its 2nd stop in Budapest this month.

The Japan Open is another big-time competition, which will give the nation one more chance to qualify for the World Championships.

Let me know in the comments of any meets I may have missed.

International Meets – May 2019

+2019 FINA World Championships-qualifying event
**2020 Tokyo Olympic Games-qualifying event

05/03 – 05/05 – GP Ostram, Czech Republic+*
05/03 – 05/05 – Marienlyst Open, Norway+*
05/03 – 05/05 – Swim England 15+ Swimming Championships

05/09 – 05/12 – Romanian International Swimming Championships+*
05/10 – 05/12 – Estonian Long Course Championships+*
05/10 – 05/10 – Sydney Open Meet
05/11 – 05/12 – FINA Champions Series #2, Budapest, Hungary+*
05/11 – 05/12 – Trofeo Int. Ciudad de Zaragoza, Spain+*
05/11 – 05/12 – Meeting Internazionale del Verbano, Switzerland
05/11 – 05/12 – London Long Course Summer Championships
05/12/19 – FINA/HOSA Marathon Swim World Series, Seychelles

05/15 – 05/19 – Polish Swimming Championships+
05/16 – 05/19 – TYR Pro Swim Series, Bloomington, Indiana, USA+*
05/17 – 05/19 – GP Pardubice, Czech Republic+
05/17 – 05/19 – Open Belgian Swimming Championships
05/17 – 05/19 – Atlanta Classic, Atlanta, Georgia, USA
05/18 – 05/21 – Korean National Trials #2
05/18 – 05/19 – Int. Sindelfingen Swimming Championships, Germany+

05/24 – 05/26 – NOVA Grand Challenge, Irvine, California, USA
05/24 – 05/26 – Glasgow International Swim Meet+*
05/24 – 05/26 – Speedo Grand Challenge, Irvine, California, USA
05/24 – 05/26 – Mel Zajac, Canada
05/24 – 05/26 – City of Cardiff International Open Meet
05/25 – 05/26 – Pori International Swimming Classic, Finland+
05/25 – 05/26 – Plymouth Leander National Qualifier

05/28 – 06/01 – German Junior Nationals
05/29 – 06/01 – Junior Hungarian National Championships
05/30 – 06/02 – Vienna International Swim Meet, Vienna, Austria+*
05/31 – 06/01 – FINA Champions Series #3, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA+*
05/31 – 06/02 – Japan Open Swim+*
05/31 – 06/02 – Arena cup, Czech Republic+
05/31 – 06/02 – Danish International Swim Cup

 

2
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
phelps swims 200 breast rio

cool- thanks for posting the calendar

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 minutes ago
Human Ambition

Would like to add OW Nationals in Miami May 3-5. ,

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
16 seconds ago

