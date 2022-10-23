Harvard Adds Summer Juniors Finalist Stephanie Iannaccone for 2023-24

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Stephanie Iannaccone from Concord, California, has announced her verbal commitment to the application process at Harvard University. She will head to Cambridge, Massachusetts in the fall of 2023. Her twin brother, Scott Iannaccone, recently committed to Cal Poly, where their older brother Ryan Iannaccone, is currently a senior on the men’s team.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process to swim and study at Harvard University and I was so honored to receive my likely letter! I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me all these years and helping me achieve this dream. I am so excited to be joining such an amazing team.”

Iannaccone is a senior at Carondelet High School, where she is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All American and a California State Championship finalist. As a junior last high school season, she won the 200 IM (2:02.27) and placed third in the 100 fly (55.59) at the CIF-North Coast Section Championships, before going on to the California State Meet and finishing sixth (2:01.89) and fifth (54.62) in those respective events.

She does her year-round swimming with Walnut Creek Aquabears and specializes in breast, fly, and IM. She had a big meet at Roseville Sectionals this summer, snagging the women’s high point award and clocking new PBs in the LCM 50 free (27.35), 100 free (59.03), 200 free (2:10.01), 100 breast (1:12.52), 200 IM (2:19.94), and 400 IM (4:55.92). She competed in the 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM at Speedo Junior Nationals and made finals (22nd) in the 400 IM (4:54.65).

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 2:01.15

400 IM – 4:22.14

100 fly – 54.62

200 fly – 2:00.17

100 breast – 1:03.01

200 breast – 2:16.78

Iannaccone will join the Harvard class of 2027 with #2 Kiley Wilhelm, Alexandra Bastone, Blythe Wieclawek, and Isabella Alas. Her times would have made the A finals of the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM and the B finals of the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 400 IM at the 2022 Ivy League Women’s Championships, which the Crimson won with 1503.5 points.

