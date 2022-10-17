Cal Poly Picks-Up 2023 Commitment from California State Qualifier Scott Iannaccone

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Making the five-hour drive down the California coastline next fall, Scott Iannaccone of Concord, CA has announced his decision to swim and study at California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) beginning in the fall of 2023. Iannaccone is currently entering into his senior year of high school at De La Salle High School and swims club with the Walnut Creek Aqua Bears. Scott won’t be the first Iannaccone family member to compete for the Mustangs, as his older brother, Ryan, will be a senior with the program this fall. His brother led the team in the 100 free by over a second last season.

Iannaccone had a strong summer, posting nearly all lifetime bests at the Sectionals meet held in Roseville, California. He posted multiple finals appearances as well, finishing in the top-18 three different events. His top finish came in the 200 fly, where he took 14th in 2:10.66. He was slightly faster during prelims, stopping the clock at 2:10.29. He also added a lifetime best in the 200 back, swimming to a time of 2:13.09 during prelims. He ultimately took 18th in the event during finals.

Last May, Iannaccone qualified to compete in the 100 back at the CIF (California high school) State Swimming and Diving Championships. There, he was just off of his lifetime best, taking 26th in a time of 50.54. He also led off De La Salle’s 200 medley relay, finishing the backstroke leg in 23.16. That split was enough to help the school take third in the event, falling to only Loyola and Santa Margarita Catholic.

Top SCY Times

100 back – 49.26

200 back – 1:51.33

100 fly – 52.12

200 fly – 1:54.50

200 IM – 1:55.34

400 IM – 4:07.89

With a year of high school left to improve before joining the Mustangs, Iannaccone looks set to be a big addition to the program’s backstroke group in the fall of 2023. At the 2022 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Swimming and Diving Championships, he would have earned a spot in the B-final of the 100 back and C-final of the 200 back with his lifetime best times. He also would have just missed scoring in both the 200 and 400 IM.

Last season, Cal Poly only had one swimmer dip below 50.0 in the 100 back, senior Gennady Sytnik. Sytnik is the program record holder in the event, having been as fast as 47.66 last year. He also sits third all-time on the team in the 200 back, being the only man to finish below 1:47.0 in the event since 2016.

This season, Cal Poly boasts a huge group of incoming freshmen and transfers, with 18 men set to join the roster this fall. That group includes 17 freshmen, as well as fly and IM specialist Ryan Trichler, a transfer from Ohio State.

