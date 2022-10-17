Purdue Adds Distance Specialist Patrick Broderick to Class of 2027

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A New York high school state finalist in two events as a junior last March, Patrick Broderick of Manhasset, New York has announced his decision to compete in the Big Ten for his college career, committing to swim at Purdue University as part of their freshman class next fall. Broderick is currently in his senior year at Manhasset Senior High School and swims club with Long Island Express.

Brockerick had a strong showing at both the NYSPHSAA (New York high school) Boys Swimming and Diving State Championships and the NCSA Spring Championships in March, earning swims in finals at both meets. At the New York state meet, he finished in the B-final of the 200 free and A-final of the 500 free. In the 500, he finished behind a pair of seniors to take third overall in a time of 4:33.55. He also added a 15th place finish in the 200 free (1:45.58).

Just over a week later he made the trip to Orlando, Florida to compete at the NCSA Spring Championships. There, Broderick finished with the 9th fastest time in both the 1000 and 1650 freestyles. In the 1650, he swam to a lifetime best time of 15:29.11. That time marked his first time below the 15:30.0 barrier, as well as a best time of over three full seconds.

Top SCY Times

200 free – 1:43.04

500 free – 4:33.34

1000 free – 9:16.44

1650 free – 15:29.11

The Purdue men are coming off of a 2021-22 season that saw them finish 5th out of 8 teams at the Big-10 Swimming and Diving Championships. The team was largely helped to that finish by it’s diving program, with five divers scoring points on all three boards at the meet. Last season the Boilermakers didn’t score a single point in the distance freestyle events, with Ethan Shaw‘s 26th place finish in the 500 free being the program’s highest finish. The team opted not to have any athletes contest the mile at the meet.

Broderick will be a strong addition to the program when he arrives on campus next fall. With his lifetime best, he would have taken 17th in the 1650, earning the Boilermakers 9 points. He wouldn’t have been far off of qualifying for the C-final of the 500 free, with his lifetime best putting him just seven seconds back from scoring.

Joining Broderick in the fall of 2023 will be fellow distance specialist and East coast native Steven Bendoraitis of New Jersey. The pair are entering their senior with similar times, with Bendoraitis having a slight edge. He currently boasts a lifetime best of 15:17.44 in the 1650, a time that would have earned him 14th at the 2022 Big-10 Championships.

Purdue’s commitments for next fall also include Mason Kajfosz, Sam White, Brody Friend, and AJ Robertson.

