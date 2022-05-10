Hartman, Roder & Statler Double Up At CIF NCS Championships

2022 CIF North Coast Swimming & Diving Championship Meet

The Campolindo girls and De La Salle boys came out on top at the CIF North Coast Section Championships over the weekend, with several swimmers attaining All-America auto cuts in the lead-up to this week’s State Championships.

On the girls’ side, Carondelet sophomore Bailey Hartman was among the standouts, winning the 200 free (1:46.38) and 500 free (4:45.80) by decisive margins.

While neither swim was a personal best, with Hartman having been as fast as 1:45.58 and 4:41.73, respectively, they would rank her second (500 free) and third (200 free) going into the state championships, though she’s currently not on the psych sheets.

Also winning two individual events for the girls was Las Lomas senior Nina Statler, who got under the All-America auto cut in the 50 free (23.17) and also won the 100 free (50.42).

Another notable swim came from Campolindo sophomore Adriana Smith, who won the girls’ 100 back in 54.27, seeding her fifth for the upcoming state championships.

In the girls’ 100 breast, Granda senior Abigail Herscu (1:02.15) topped San Ramon Valley freshman Raya Mellott (1:02.52), ranking them fourth and sixth, respectively, on the state psych sheets. Mellott, 14, owns a best of 1:00.60, which ranks her third all-time in the girls’ 13-14 age group.

Leading the De La Salle boys to victory was senior Tommy Roder, who claimed the 100 fly (48.63) over Granada’s Jacques Grove (48.64) and the 100 back (48.74) over American’s Edward Huang (49.00).

The 100 fly swim marked a best time by a full second for Roder, and he now ranks fifth (100 back) and eighth (100 fly) for the state championships.

Another big win for De La Salle came in the boys’ 100 free, where junior Zach Elian (44.44) topped Monte Vista senior Ryder Hagan (44.68) as both went under the All-American standard. That swim ranks Elian second heading into the state championships.

The De La Salle relay team also approached the meet record in the boys’ 200 medley, with Roder splitting 21.17 on fly and Elian anchoring in 19.82 as they finished in a time of 1:30.94 to sit fourth on the state psych sheets. The NCS meet record sits at 1:30.26, set by Northgate in 2015.

Piedmont junior Simon Lins (20.20), Tamalpais junior Marre Gattnar (20.30) and Hagan (20.45) also put up some quick times in the 50 free, with Lins and Gattnar seeded third and fifth, respectively, on the state psych sheets.