Hansen Completes Breaststroke Trifecta At 2019 Vic Open

2019 VICTORIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 Highlights:

The 2019 Vic Open wrapped up tonight in Melbourne, with 23-year-old Jessica Hansen completing her sweep of the women’s breaststroke events.

After already capturing gold across the 100m (1:07.62) and 200m (2:29.81) from earlier in the meet, the Nunawading athlete raced her way to a time of 31.10 tonight to complete her trifecta of gold. Her outing this evening was enough to hold off 17-year-old Chelsea Hodges of Southport, who touched just .15 behind in 31.25.

Another Nunawading athlete in Matthew Temple got the job done in the men’s 100m fly, clocking a time of 52.67 for the gold. Splitting 24.90/27.77, Temple’s sub-53 second outing now checks-in among the world’s top 25 performances this season.

21-year-old Palm Beach swimmer Moesha Johnson took down a Victorian All Comers Record with her 1500m victory this evening. She touched the wall in 16:36.70, winning the event by over 9 seconds and narrowly taking down the old Vic All Comers mark of 16:36.90 held by Belinda Bennett since 2011.

As this meet also incorporates the World Para Swimming World Series, there were several impressive races in that arena. As a reminder, all events tonight were swum as multi-class races, meaning athletes from all classifications competed in the same event, with the Para-swimmer recording a time closest to their class world record crowned the winner.

The men’s 50m butterfly multi-class saw Australia sweep the podium, led by Joshua Alford‘s win in the S14 category. Nicholas Layton took S15, while Harrison Vig rounded out the trio in S9.

Timothy Hodge found success in the men’s S9 50m backstroke and 200m IM, while Liam Schluter was the champion in the S14 200m free.

New Zealand’s Sophie Pascoe took gold in the 50m fly this evening in a new World Record for S9 of 28.15.