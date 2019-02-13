2019 Vic Open Doubles As Para Swimming World Series

2019 VICTORIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, February 15th – Sunday, February 17th

Melbourne Sports Aquatic Center (MSAC)

LCM

Prelims 9am local/Finals 6pm local

The 2019 Victorian Open Championships begins on Friday, but is missing several of the big-time names that competed at this same competition last year. In 2018, we saw the likes of Emily Seebohm, Maddie Groves, James Magnussen, Kyle Chalmers and Jack Cartwright take to the MSAC pool in preparation for the Commonwealth Games Trials several weeks later.

This time around, the field is much slimmer, perhaps due to the additional racing opportunities presenting themselves in the form of the FINA Champions Series, as well as the fact that athletes may be saving their swims for April’s National Championships. Regardless, spectators will still be treated to Cameron McEvoy, Mack Horton, Jessica Hansen, Kotuku Ngawati, Sian Whitaker and Sophie Caldwell over the course of the 3-day meet.

Foreign talent making its way to Melbourne includes Malaysian National Record holder Welson Sim and New Zealand standout Helena Gasson.

Unique to the 2019 edition of the Victorian Open Championships is the fact that it is incorporating the Melbourne 2019 World Para Swimming World Series. This is the first World Series event ever held in the Oceania region and brings the total number of swimming events to 64. Multi-class aces Rowan Crothers and Lakeisha Patterson are just 2 of the para swimming stars ready to take to the MSAC stage this weekend.