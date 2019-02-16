Horton Takes 800 Free With Ease On Night 2 Of 2019 Vic Open

2019 VICTORIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

The racing continued in Melbourne tonight, with both domestic and foreign talent taking to the pool on day 2 of the 2019 Vic Open Championships.

Day 2 Highlights

22-year-old Olympic champion Mack Horton took on two events this evening, first winning the men’s 800m free with ease in a time of 8:05.96. That held off NTC’s Silas Harris, who settled for runner-up in 8:08.19, while visiting Malaysian national record holder Welson Sim rounded out the top 3 in 8:09.77.

Horton collected a bronze later in the session as a member of the men’s 200m freestyle field, touching the wall in a very pedestrian 1:52.85. Horton took silver in this event at last year’s Commonwealth Games in a mark of 1:45.89.

Winning the 200m free event tonight was Sim, who represented the only 200m freestyler to dip under the 1:50 barrier in 1:49.41. Cameron McEvoy, now of TSS Aquatics, split the pair by earning the 200m free silver in 1:50.63.

The men’s 50m fly saw Sam Perry take the win in 24.38, while Nunawading’s 17-year-old Kayla Costa came out on top of the women’s 100m fly sprint in 1:00.90.

Jessica Hansen doubled up on her solid 100m breast win from night 1 with a 200m breast victory this evening, clinching gold in 2:29.81.

As this meet also incorporates the World Para Swimming World Series, there were several impressive races in that arena. As a reminder, all five events tonight were swum as multi-class races, meaning athletes from all classifications competed in the same event, with the Para-swimmer recording a time closest to their class world record crowned the winner.

Ellie Cole (S9) stood atop the podium in the women’s 100m Backstroke Multi-Class, recording a time of 1:11.08. Of her performance in front of her home crowd, Cole stated, “I had my niece here tonight and I promised her I’d win gold, obviously it’s out of my hands, so she’s going to be really excited when I take it upstairs and put it around her neck – hopefully I’ve inspired a future Olympian here tonight, being my niece, no pressure!” Cole laughed.

“Having the World Para Series here for the first time is really special, and I think it’s opened the eyes of many Victorians of what Para-swimming is about, which is why I love to swim.

“To be here in front of people that I grew up around is really special and to still be swimming 17 years after I started at the same pool is amazing.”

21-year-old Jake Michel (SB14) won the men’s 100m breaststroke multi-class, earning gold in a time of 1:07.36.

Tiffany Thomas Kane doubled up on her multi-class 50m breaststroke win last night with a 100m breaststroke victory this evening in 1:34.64.