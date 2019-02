Speedo mit neuen Anzügen: Fastskin Pure Valor and Pure Intent

Kathleen Baker Shares Her Thoughts on the New Speedo Fastskin (Video) World record holder Kathleen Baker was very impressed by how comfortable the suit was while still maintaining a high level of compression

Dressel Will Go To Training Camp Right After World Champs: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com Caeleb Dressel said Worlds is just as big a focus as the Olympics…but the ultimate goal is the Olympics. On that point, Dressel shared he would be going straight to training camp after World Championships to start his ramp-up to the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Ryan Murphy Shares His Thoughts on the New Speedo Fastskin (Video) Olympic champion Ryan Murphy was very impressed with both the compression and comfortability the new suit offers

Speedo Fastskin LZR Pure Valor And Pure Intent Facts And Photo Vault Developed from a deeper understanding of hydrodynamics and the biomechanics of swimming the LZR Pure Intent is Speedo’s smartest suit to date.

SwimOutlet.com Launches 2019 Tech Suit Review Featuring 2020 Olympic Suits SwimOutlet.com, the web’s most popular swim shop, unveiled it’s seventh annual 2019 Tech Suit Review this week as it continues to be the most widely read swim tech suit review in the industry.

Video: Lo Stile Preferito Da Sarah Sjostrom? Non E’ il Delfino! Sarah Sjostrom è la campionessa olimpionica in carica dei 100 metri farfalla. Alle Olimpiadi di Rio De Janeiro del 2016 vinse…