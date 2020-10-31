Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Guilherme Guido Shares How He’s Trained His Underwater Kicks (Video)

INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 5

Reported by Lydia Ferrari Kehoe.

MEN’S 100 BACK

The reason LA didn’t select backstroke for the men’s skins: Guilherme Guido. He continues his dominance in the backstroke events here with another win for Roar. After leading off the medley relay in 49.50 yesterday, he hits 49.57 to hold off Ryan Murphy and narrowly miss his South American Record of 49.45.

Murphy and Ryosuke Irie were both incredibly fast coming home in 25.6s, as three men go sub-50 in the race for the first time this season. The teams were evenly distributed again, with no one earning a discernible advantage.

