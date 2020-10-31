Watch Andrei Minakov’s 47.57 100 Free World Junior Record

2020 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Yesterday, 18-year-old Andrei Minakov of Russia took down Australian Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers‘ World Junior Record in the men’s 100m freestyle.

Hitting a long course time of 47.57 on the final day of the Russian Swimming Championships, Minakov ripped a huge lifetime best, getting under the 48-second barrier for the first time in his already-impressive career. Minakov’s PB entering Kazan this week was marked by the 48.50 he logged last year while also slicing .01 off of the aforementioned WJR set by Chalmers in Rio.

Minakov’s 47.57 effort tonight renders the teen as the world’s 16th fastest performer in the world all-time.

Minakov’s splits for his 47.57 included the following versus Chalmers’ Olympic title-winning effort:

Minakov’s 47.57 NEW WJR: 22.84/24.73

Chalmers’ 47.58 OLD WJR: 23.13/24.44