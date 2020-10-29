Oleg Kostin Posts 22.82 To Deny Andrei Minakov 50 Fly Gold In Kazan

2020 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the penultimate night of the 2020 Russian Swimming Championships, 17-year-old Ilya Borodin fired off a new World Junior Record in the men’s 400m IM.

Clocking a monster new lifetime best of 4:11.50 here in Kazan to knock off the 4:11.93 Greek swimmer Apostolos Papstamos produced en route to gold at last year World Junior Championships. His time also checks-in as a new Russian national record. You can read more about Borodin’s performance here.



After checking in with a new World Junior Record himself in the men’s 50m fly during last night’s semifinal, Andrei Minakov settled for silver tonight in the final. Minakov hit a lifetime best and WJR of 23.05 last night, but this evening it was World Championships silver medalist Oleg Kostin who crushed a 22.82 to wind up on top.

Hitting the only sub-23 second time of the field, Kostin’s 22.82 tonight fell just .12 outside of his own 22.70 national record, a mark he registered en route to the aforementioned silver in Gwangju. Minakov took silver in 23.22.

The men’s 50m breast saw Kirill Strelnikov produce a winning 50m breast time of 27.21 while Alexandra Khailova took the women’s 1500m free in 16:35.58.

Finally, in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay, St. Petersburg beat the field in a time of 3:42.11. Splits for the winning squad included a 56.09 opener from Irina Shvaeva, a 56.15 from Polina Nevmovenko, 55.20 from 3rd leg Dara Tatarinova and an anchor of 54.67 from Alexandra Bykova.

Additional Notes