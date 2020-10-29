Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Oleg Kostin Posts 22.82 To Deny Andrei Minakov 50 Fly Gold In Kazan

2020 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the penultimate night of the 2020 Russian Swimming Championships, 17-year-old Ilya Borodin fired off a new World Junior Record in the men’s 400m IM.

Clocking a monster new lifetime best of 4:11.50 here in Kazan to knock off the 4:11.93 Greek swimmer Apostolos Papstamos produced en route to gold at last year World Junior Championships. His time also checks-in as a new Russian national record. You can read more about Borodin’s performance here.

After checking in with a new World Junior Record himself in the men’s 50m fly during last night’s semifinal, Andrei Minakov settled for silver tonight in the final. Minakov hit a lifetime best and WJR of 23.05 last night, but this evening it was World Championships silver medalist Oleg Kostin who crushed a 22.82 to wind up on top.

Hitting the only sub-23 second time of the field, Kostin’s 22.82 tonight fell just .12 outside of his own 22.70 national record, a mark he registered en route to the aforementioned silver in Gwangju. Minakov took silver in 23.22.

The men’s 50m breast saw Kirill Strelnikov produce a winning 50m breast time of 27.21 while Alexandra Khailova took the women’s 1500m free in 16:35.58.

Finally, in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay, St. Petersburg beat the field in a time of 3:42.11. Splits for the winning squad included a 56.09 opener from Irina Shvaeva, a 56.15 from Polina Nevmovenko, 55.20 from 3rd leg Dara Tatarinova and an anchor of 54.67 from Alexandra Bykova.

Additional Notes

  • Vladislav Grinev landed the top seed in the men’s 100m free semifinal, clocking a time of 48.33. Splitting 23.15/25.18, Grinev was the only sub-49 second swimmer heading into tomorrow night’s final. This performance was after a 4th place showing in the 50m free with a time of 22.52.
  • Elizaveta Klevanovich wrapped up lane 4 for tomorrow night’s final in the women’s 50m free, pinching a semifinal effort of 25.27.
  • 15-year-old Anastasia Markova logged a time of 59.73 as the only sub-minute women’s 100m fly semi-final swimmer.

