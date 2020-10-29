17-Year-Old Ilya Borodin Hits 4:11.50 400 IM Russian, World Junior Record

2020 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

World Junior Record #2 has fallen at the hands of a Russian while competing at the nation’s 2020 Long Course Championships.

Yesterday we saw 18-year-old Andrei Minakov break through with a new World Junior Record in the men’s 50m fly posting a time of 23.05 in the semifinal.

Tonight, we turned to the men’s 400m IM, with 17-year-old Ilya Borodin putting on a show en route to gold. Borodin clocked a stellar time of 4:11.50 here in Kazan to not only take over the 400m IM Russian national record but also overtake the WJR mark of 4:11.93 Apostolos Papastamos clocked last year at the World Junior Championships when he won the event.

Borodin’s 4:11.50 sliced .43 off of that record but also laid waste to his own national record of 4:12.95 he logged last year for silver behind the aforementioned Greek swimmer.

Splits for Borodin’s swim tonight included the following:

Borodin’s performance renders the teen just outside the top 25 performers all-time in this event, all ages, worldwide.

For additional perspective, Borodin’s 4:11.50 here would rank him as the 2nd fastest 17-18-year-old American ever, sitting only behind Michael Phelps’ National Age Record of 4:09.09 registered in 2003.

Finally, Borodin’s time tonight would have rendered him as the bronze medalist at last year’s senior World Championships.