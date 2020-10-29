Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

14-Year-Old Jeremy Kelly Posts Futures Cut at Nitro Swimming Intrasquad Meet

by Nicole Miller

October 29th, 2020

2020 ST NITRO October Meet

  • Oct 24-25, 2020
  • Nitro Bee Cave, Nitro, TX
  • SCY
  • Results on Meet Mobile: 2020 ST NTRO October Sessions Week 2

Nitro Swimming, one of the nation’s largest teams joined a slew of teams across the country getting back into the pool, holding an intrasquad meet last weekend. 

The top performance of the day came from 14-year-old Jeremy Kelly, who swam a best time in the 200 backstroke in route earning the Futures cut in the event. Kelly swam a 1:51.65, touching first and dropping over 2 seconds off of his previous best (1:54.13). 

At only 14, Kelly holds Futures cuts across all 4 strokes and the IM events. In addition to the 200 backstroke, he also holds cuts in the 50 freestyle (21.25), 200 freestyle (1:40.69), 100 backstroke (51.47), 200 breaststroke (2:05.91), 100 butterfly (50.87), and 200 IM (1:51.42), plus he has a Junior National’s cut in the 400 IM (3:57.91). 

13-year-old Hannah Pecze also put up a Futures cut during the meet. Swimming to victory in the 200 breaststroke, Pecze dropped almost 3 seconds to touch in a time of 2:22.52. Pecze’s previous best (2:25.22) was from the Texas Age Group Swimming Championships (TAGS), held last March about a week before the country went into lockdown. 

In her other individual event, the 400 IM, Pecze managed to drop over 16 seconds, finishing second in a time of 4:47.13. Impressively, Pecze either even split, or negatively split every 100 except the first one, holding an extremely consistent pace throughout each of the individual strokes. 

Other Highlights:

  • 14-year-old Jasmine Park put up a quick time of 2:05.13 in the 200 backstroke, dropping over 2 seconds off of her best time (2:07.05).
  • 15-year-old Levi Bose dropped over a half-second off of his lifetime best in the 200 freestyle to claim victory in a time of 1:44.42. 
  • 14-year-old Kaden Alarcon finished second in the 200 freestyle behind Bose with a time of 1:45.69. Alarcon was only about a second short of his lifetime best, 1:44.57, that he swam just before the lockdown back in March. 

