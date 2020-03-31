Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Growth During Quarantine with University of Lynchburg Swimming

The global quarantine to fight the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19 is entering its 3rd week in the United States. With most of the country’s normal activities, including most swim teams and colleges, shut down, that’s left a lot of us feeling helpless, like we’re stuck and unable to move forward with life.

The University of Lynchburg swimming & diving program, however, has taken a different tack, and challenged each of their athletes (and coaches) to find a way to grow during the shutdown. This turns what feels like a dead period into a productive paradigm-shifting period for all involved.

Every day for the last 11 days, Lynchburg has posted on Twitter a video from a coach or athlete saying what they’re doing to grow during the quarantine. The activities range from at-home workouts and trying out new solo sports to reconnecting with their families and friends at other universities and learning new healthier ways to cook.

This is a great exercise that encourages accountability, positivity, and productivity during a difficult emotional time for everyone.

The University of Lynchburg is an NCAA Division III school in Lynchburg, Virginia. The Lyncburg women finished 4th out of 12 teams and the Lynchburg men finished 4th out of 11 teams at the 2020 Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championships.

Leave a Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!