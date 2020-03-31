Growth During Quarantine with University of Lynchburg Swimming

The global quarantine to fight the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19 is entering its 3rd week in the United States. With most of the country’s normal activities, including most swim teams and colleges, shut down, that’s left a lot of us feeling helpless, like we’re stuck and unable to move forward with life.

The University of Lynchburg swimming & diving program, however, has taken a different tack, and challenged each of their athletes (and coaches) to find a way to grow during the shutdown. This turns what feels like a dead period into a productive paradigm-shifting period for all involved.

Every day for the last 11 days, Lynchburg has posted on Twitter a video from a coach or athlete saying what they’re doing to grow during the quarantine. The activities range from at-home workouts and trying out new solo sports to reconnecting with their families and friends at other universities and learning new healthier ways to cook.

This is a great exercise that encourages accountability, positivity, and productivity during a difficult emotional time for everyone.

The University of Lynchburg is an NCAA Division III school in Lynchburg, Virginia. The Lyncburg women finished 4th out of 12 teams and the Lynchburg men finished 4th out of 11 teams at the 2020 Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championships.

Coach Dunn shares a quick team update and kicks off our Lynchburg Swimming Grows posting. Look for posts on how each of our swimmers/coaches are growing during their time social distancing. pic.twitter.com/W7GBOW5yPg — University of Lynchburg Swimming (@LynchburgSwim) March 18, 2020

What do we say to negativity? Not Today! Spencer “King in the North” Swam leads Day #2 of Lynchburg Swimming Grows. pic.twitter.com/NqxqTMrmjP — University of Lynchburg Swimming (@LynchburgSwim) March 20, 2020

Emma-Grace Spach tells us how she’s taking time to connect with her family and hitting the 📚! Never change EG! pic.twitter.com/832uuTxQVX — University of Lynchburg Swimming (@LynchburgSwim) March 21, 2020

Parker Hayungs updates us on day 4 of Lynchburg Swimming Grows. Thanks for always keeping family first and stay safe on those trails! 🚵‍♂️🤙 pic.twitter.com/nWHhmHNqM9 — University of Lynchburg Swimming (@LynchburgSwim) March 21, 2020

Claire Evko here for Day 5 of Lynchburg Grows. Great to hear her family is working out together and good luck in our first full day of online classes!!! pic.twitter.com/DuWXtG3nJF — University of Lynchburg Swimming (@LynchburgSwim) March 23, 2020

Abbie Arthur swims in on Day 6 of Lynchburg Swimming Grows! Keep the family honest out there in the workouts 🏋️‍♀️🏋️‍♂️🏋️‍♂️! pic.twitter.com/WE1IY9iftd — University of Lynchburg Swimming (@LynchburgSwim) March 24, 2020

You don’t want to miss Jason Weed share some love on Day 7 of Lynchburg Swimming Grows! Negativity can’t affect this guy, he’s done plenty of 😴🛁🐶&🎣! pic.twitter.com/WGR2gtlhm9 — University of Lynchburg Swimming (@LynchburgSwim) March 25, 2020

Corrinn Ford pops in on Day 8 of Lynchburg Swimming Grows! Keep up that hard work with online classes and don’t wear your little bro out too much! #WonNation pic.twitter.com/Zrxqip1gaI — University of Lynchburg Swimming (@LynchburgSwim) March 26, 2020

Coach Rachel takes us to the 🏔 on Day 9 of Lynchburg Swimming Grows! Way out there social distancing and bettering herself. Keep it up Coach! pic.twitter.com/AKNiMXQ0Ps — University of Lynchburg Swimming (@LynchburgSwim) March 27, 2020

Kellen Campbell doesn’t own Tigers, but he does bring the mullet to Lynchburg Swimming Grows Day 11. Keep working hard with your brother and please cut your hair 💇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/YunRE8HT4G — University of Lynchburg Swimming (@LynchburgSwim) March 30, 2020