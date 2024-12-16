Gretchen Walsh on Swimmer of the Meet: “Little Gretchen would be very, very proud”

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
After what was perhaps the single greatest performance in world championships history, Gretchen Walsh was awarded swimmer of the meet in Budapest. During the 6-day meet, she broke 11 world records and won 7 gold medals, 5 individual and 2 as a part of Team USA relays.