Gretchen Walsh on Swimmer of the Meet: “Little Gretchen would be very, very proud”

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

After what was perhaps the single greatest performance in world championships history, Gretchen Walsh was awarded swimmer of the meet in Budapest. During the 6-day meet, she broke 11 world records and won 7 gold medals, 5 individual and 2 as a part of Team USA relays.

