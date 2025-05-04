Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gretchen on 54.60 100 Fly WR: “What a crazy time, I honestly shocked myself”

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

Gretchen Walsh saved her best for last at the Ft Lauderdale pro swim, breaking not one, but two world records in the 100 fly on the final day of competition. After going 55.09 in prelims, Walsh stormed to the win in finals, crushing her hours-old personal best with a 54.60. Walsh was honest after her race, admitting that her finals time surprised even herself.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!