Gretchen on 54.60 100 Fly WR: “What a crazy time, I honestly shocked myself”

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

Gretchen Walsh saved her best for last at the Ft Lauderdale pro swim, breaking not one, but two world records in the 100 fly on the final day of competition. After going 55.09 in prelims, Walsh stormed to the win in finals, crushing her hours-old personal best with a 54.60. Walsh was honest after her race, admitting that her finals time surprised even herself.