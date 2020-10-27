Geer, Quah Step Up As DC Trident Win Second Straight Mixed Free Relay

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 4

After claiming their first-ever relay win in the ISL’s second match just over a week ago, the DC Trident repeated in the mixed 4×100 freestyle in their second appearance in Match 4.

The Trident finished in a time of 3:17.60, well under their 3:18.82 from the previous meet, to defeat the Cali Condors (3:18.34) by almost three quarters of a second.

Below, we’ll take a deeper look into the splits from the race:

Men’s Lead-offs

Swimmer Split Zach Apple (DCT) 46.08 Kacper Majchrzak (CAC) 46.99 Tate Jackson (CAC) 47.36 Clement Mignon (IRO) 47.38 Damian Wierling (NYB) 47.41 Maxim Lobanovszkij (IRO) 47.69 Velimir Stjepanovic (DCT) 47.99 Jan Switkowski (NYB) 49.09

Zach Apple was once again the biggest key for the Trident. Coming off of a tough double, where he won the 100 free and then charged home to take third in the 200 free, the 23-year-old led the club off in 46.08 to hand them almost a full second advantage on the Condors. Apple has consistently been 45-high and 46-low so far in flat start 100 frees this season.

Kacper Majchrzak was consistent with his recent form as well leading off for Cali, splitting 46.99. On yesterday’s men’s 400 free relay, Apple and Majchrzak led off in 46.21 and 46.80, respectively.

Men’s Flying Splits

The Condors opted not to use Caeleb Dressel on this relay, as he was already three events in for the session with the skins still to come, but that ultimately was not a big factor as Justin Ress threw down the top split in the field by a wide margin in 46.10. On the men’s 400 free relay, Dressel split 46.35.

Ress’ split put the Condors just a few tenths back of DC, as Jacob Pebley backed up his 46.4 leg from day one with a strong 46.73 to maintain the Trident lead heading into the women.

After splitting 46-highs yesterday, New York Breaker Pieter Timmers and Iron’s Thom de Boer were a touch slower in 47.1s, while Timmers’ teammate Matthew Richards split 48.26 after a 47.66 flat start on day one. Richards and Apple were the only swimmers in the field coming off of the 200 free earlier in the session.

Women’s Flying Splits

The women were the biggest difference for the Trident compared to their relay win in the second match. Margo Geer (52.00) and Ting Wen Quah (52.79) were over a full second faster than what Geer and Ky-lee Perry went last week (if their women repeated what they did in the last match, they would’ve lost to the Condors).

On top of that, Geer and Quah split a combined 0.55 faster than they did on the 400 free relay on day one, where Geer was 52.41 and Quah split 52.93. However, it’s also worth noting that both were faster anchoring the medley relays at the conclusion of day one (Geer-51.97, Quah-52.39)

For the Condor women, Natalie Hinds was consistent, hitting 52.5 for the second straight day (though she was 52.02 on the medley), but Allison Schmitt was a bit off her swims from yesterday (52.15 free relay, 51.85 medley) in 52.71, most likely due in part to her coming off winning the 200 free not long before. While it wouldn’t have changed the ultimate result, Erika Brown‘s 52.09 from the ‘B’ relay would’ve put the ‘A’ squad much closer to the Trident had she and Schmitt been swapped.

The fastest splits went to Ranomi Kromowidjojo (51.53) and Kasia Wasick (51.81), which separated Iron and the New York Breakers from the rest of the field in putting them third and fourth, respectively. Kromowidjojo won the individual 100 free at the beginning of the session in 51.73, while Wasick took second in 52.22. Wasick also had the fastest flying split of any woman on day one, anchoring the medley relay in 51.59.