Gastaldelllo Leads 50 Back in Day 2 Prelims of French Nats

2017 FRENCH ELITE LONG COURSE NATIONALS

Tuesday, May 23 – Sunday, May 28, 2017

Centre Nautique de Schiltigheim, Strasbourg

50-meter course

Prelims at 9:00 AM / Finals at 5:30 PM

Televised on beIN SPORTS1 Tue-Fri / beIN SPORTS2 Sat / beIN SPORTS3 Sun

FINA Qualifying Standards for 2017 Worlds

Meet Central

Start Lists

Results

The 2017 French Elite Long Course Nationals continued this morning in Strasbourg with day 2 prelims. Swimmers gathered to compete in the men’s 200 free, 400 IM, and 100 breast, while the women competed in the 200 fly, 50 back, and 1500 free. The fastest 8 seeds in the 1500 free haven’t swum yet, as they’ll be racing during the finals session. Read on for highlights from today’s morning session.

Texas A&M-based Béryl Gastaldello raced to top seed in the 50 back prelims. Gastaldello was the only swimmer of the morning to clear 29 seconds, clocking in at 28.58 ahead of Mathilde Cini (29.15). With that, she’s just 6 hundredths shy of the FINA A cut, which stands at a 28.52 that she’ll go after in finals.

There were 3 men under 1:50 in the men’s 200 free prelims, led by Jonathan Atsu. His 1:49.02 landed him the top seed by just 2 hundredths ahead of Clément Mignon (1:49.04). Taking 3rd seed was Jordan Pothain, who won last night’s 400 free final. Pothain hit the wall with a smooth 1:49.41 this morning.

In the women’s 200 fly, Lara Grangeon set up a battle with Dutch swimmer Sharon Van Rouwendaal, a World Championship medalist freestyler, as they took the top 2 seeds. Grangeon set the pace, as she landed top seed by over 2 seconds in 2:11.50. Van Rouwendaal followed for 2nd seed with her 2:13.74.

Additional Top Seeds: