Energy For Swim Set For Rome

Energy for Swim is the name of an amazing swimming event that 7 days after the World Championships in Budapest, on 8th and 9th of August, will bring to Rome the National teams of USA, Australia, Italy and the Energy Standard International Swimming Club.

At the swimming stadium of Foro Italico, some of the best athletes in the world, including Italian superstars Federica Pellegrini and Gregorio Paltrinieri, and 6 times Olympic champion Ryan Lochte, will compete for their teams and the charities supported, an idea that is the brainchild of Konstantin Grigorishin and realized by well-known international coach Andrea Di Nino, which immediately got the support of the Italian Swimming Federation, the city of Rome and Arena.

“We’re really happy to host in Rome at the Swimming Stadium another outstanding event, just 2 months after Settecolli Trophy and one week after the World Championships” said President of Italian Federation Paolo Barelli. “Energy for Swim will bring to Foro Italico a lot of champions which guarantee a great sport and entertainment show, to help charities that support children”.

In fact, it will not only be a sport event but also a show with international artists, performing in those 2 nights with only a single mission: to raise funds and support projects to help children.

Tickets will be on sale from June 23rd on www.ticketone.it.

For more information: www.energyforswim.com

Swimming news courtesy of Energy for Swim.