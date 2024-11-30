Gammon & Blocksidge Highlight Day 2 Of 2024 Rotterdam Qualification Meet

2024 ROTTERDAM QUALIFICATION MEET

The 2024 Rotterdam Qualification Meet continued from the Netherlands with British swimmers making their marks on the 4-day competition.

The men’s 100m fly saw 21-year-old British champion Joshua Gammon take the top spot, earning gold in a time of 52.80.

Opening in 24.73 and closing in 28.07, Gammon of Bath turned in the 10th-best time of his young career, with his lifetime best remaining at the 51.65 he posted in the semi-finals of this year’s European Championships. There in Belgrade, Gammon ultimately placed 8th overall with a final swim of 52.32.

Behind Gammon this evening was British teammate Jacob Peters who touched in 53.93 while Dean Fearn, also from GBR, clocked 54.05 for bronze.

15-year-old freestyle budding star Amelie Blocksidge grabbed the gold in the women’s 1500m free, registering 16:25.31 to get the job done.

That gave her a very healthy advantage over Leah Crisp who was next to the wall in 16:46.51 while 17-year-old Clara Martinez De Salinas Pena of Spain rounded out the podium in 16:48.49.

As for Blocksidge, she’s been as quick as 16:10.04, the British Age Record she produced in February of this year to become the 3rd-best British performer in history.

Additional Winners