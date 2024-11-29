Rotterdam Qualification Meet Kicked Off With British Victories

2024 ROTTERDAM QUALIFICATION MEET

Thursday, November 28th – Sunday, December 1st

Rotterdam, Netherlands

LCM (50m)

It was a relatively subdued day one of action at the 2024 Rotterdam Qualification Meet with swimmers from the Netherlands, Hungary, Great Britain and more diving in for some in-season racing.

The men’s 50m breast saw Koen de Groot get it done for gold, posting a winning effort of 27.41 to get to the wall first.

British swimmer Max Morgan was next in line with 27.67 while Christoffer Tofte Haarsaker of Norway collected bronze in 28.20.

In the women’s 50m breast, it was host nation swimmer Sterre Hendriks who grabbed the top spot, registering 31.99.

Behind her was Joy Willekus in 32.15 and Mabli Collyer of GBR touched in 32.18 to round out the podium.

The men’s 200m fly field was void of anyone getting under the 2:00 barrier with Joshua Gammon of Great Britain logging 2:00.02 for the fastest time.

Emile Fouzai logged 2:02.91 for silver while Patrick Braddock bagged bronze in 2:03.05.

Germany’s junior record holder Alina Baievych topped the women’s 200m fly podium with a time of 2:12.09. That easily defeated the field, with Leni von Bonin representing the next-quickest swimmer in 2:13.92 and Hungary’s Eszter Szabo Feltothy was 3rd in 2:15.99.

Additional Winners