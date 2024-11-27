2024 Rotterdam Qualification Meet Begins On Thursday

2024 ROTTERDAM QUALIFICATION MEET

Thursday, November 28th – Sunday, December 1st

Rotterdam, Netherlands

LCM (50m)

Entries/Results

The 2024 Rotterdam Qualification Meet is set to begin tomorrow, Thursday, November 28th with the annual competition taking place in long course meters.

Dutch swimmers Maaike de Waard, Milou van Wijk, Koen de Groot and Nyls Korstanje will use the 4-day meet as a tune-up opportunity ahead of next month’s Short Course World Championships.

You can refresh yourself on the Dutch roster for Budapest here.

As in the past, a strong British contingent is among the international talent sprinkled among the Dutch field. The men’s roster include athletes to the tune of Matthew Ward, Cam Brooker, Samuel Greenbank, Filip Nowacki, Max Morgan, Jacob Peters and Joshua Gammon.

Among the British women, Freya Anderson, Skye Carter, Theodora Taylor, Kara Hanlon, Holly Hibbott, Leah Crisp, Amelie Blocksidge and Blythe Kinsman are expected to race.

The British lineup for next month’s SC Worlds can be found here.

We’ll also see swimmers stemming from Belgium, Germany, Spain and Canada in addition to para swimmers.