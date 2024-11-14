Korstanje & Corbeau Head Up 8-Strong Dutch Roster For Budapest

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

December 10th – December 15th

Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary

SCM (25m)

Meet Central

An 8-strong lineup is set to represent the Netherlands next month at the 2024 Short Course World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Although big guns Marrit Steenbergen, Tes Schouten and Arno Kamminga are opting out of the competition, enjoying their post-Olympic breaks, several medal contenders are waiting to represent the orange.

Among them is 25-year-old Nyls Korstanje, ready to pounce on the podium after making noise on the World Cup circuit.

While racing at the final stop in Singapore, Korstanje fired off a new national record of 21.74 in the men’s 50m fly, with his impressive outing rendering Korstanje the 2nd-fastest man in history.

Prior to that performance, at stop #2 in Incheon, Korea, Korstanje registered a new Dutch standard of 48.99 in the 100m fly.

He’ll be joined by former Texas ace Caspar Corbeau and backstroker Kira Toussaint, among others on the lineup for next month.

The roster announcement comes on the heels of the news that longtime Dutch coaching presence Mark Faber has transitioned into a new role as technical director of the Royal Belgian Swimming Federation.

Aussie coach Peter Bishop will be taking over as head coach of the Royal Dutch Swimming Federation.

Nyls Korstanje (50m butterfly)

Caspar Corbeau (200m breaststroke)

Maaike de Waard (50m butterfly)

Tessa Giele (100m butterfly)

Milou van Wijk (100m freestyle)

Koen de Groot (100m breaststroke)

Thomas Verhoeven (50m butterfly)

Kira Toussaint (100m backstroke)

Of note, the aforementioned swimmers may also be entered in additional events, which may be announced at a later point in time.

At the 2022 Short Course World Championships, the Netherlands placed 8th in the overall swimming medal table, accumulating 1 gold, 1 silver and 6 bronze medals.

Steenbergen took individual bronze in the women’s 100m and 200m freestyle events and gold in the 100m IM. Schouten scored bronze in the 200m breast but silver in the 100m distance. The remainder of the medals came in relays.