Daily Swim Coach Workout #973

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
125s = 50 of one stroke, 25 of the rest.
SA= Short Axis, LA= Long Axis
150s Round 1= 50 SA, 25 LA. In other words, 50 Fly, 25 Back, 50 Breast, 25 Free.
150s Round 2= 25 SA, 50 LA. Or, 25 Fly, 50 Back, 25 Breast, 50 Free.
Ben Shriner
Assoc. Head of Senior Development, Commonwealth Current South
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.