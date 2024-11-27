Freshman Maggie Dickinson Sets State Record to Help Whitefish Bay Win Division 2 State

Wisconsin Division 2 State

November 15, 2024

Waukesha South Natatorium

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Results

Final Team Scores

Whitefish Bay- 360 Edgewood- 270 Rhinelander- 251 Kohler Co-Op- 148 Wittenberg-Birnamwood- 122

Whitefish Bay High School took home the Division 2 Wisconsin state title at their high school state meet on the 15th. The Blue Dukes won all but 4 events in their quest for the state title, and standout freshman Maggie Dickinson and her sister junior Anne Dickinson winning 2 events each. The younger Dickinson sister also set a state record in her 100 backstroke win. This year’s win comes behind back-to-back runners-up finishes for Rhinelander in 2022 and 2023.

“Division 2 notates the smaller high schools in Wisconsin.”

The meet began with the diving events which went to the reigning champion and runner-up divers, seniors Rianna Dobbie and Chelsea McDowell from Whitnall. Dobbie had a final score of 465.95 for first, and McDowell dove 456.65 for second. The next closest finisher was a junior from Whitefish Bay Annika Leinweber at 413.10.

The swimming portion of events started strong for the Whitefish Bay Blue Dukes. The team of Maggie Dickinson (25.07), Kate Antonelli (31.50), Aibhy King (25.25), and Julia Burrall (24.93) went a final time of 1:47.65 to beat last year’s champions Rinelander by a little over half a second.

The girl’s 200 freestyle also went to Whitefish with junior Anne Dickinson winning by over 5 seconds with a final time of 1:49.36. This was a best time for Dickinson who went 1:49.48 at YMCA Nationals in April of this year.

She also won the 500 freestyle by over 15 seconds in 4:54.20 which was a new best time for her as well. Her previous best was 4:57.12 from the same YMCA Nationals meet. The 500 was a new event for Dickinson as she won the 50 free last year, but switched to the longer distance this year to let her sister Maggie swim the 50.

The 200 IM went to reigning champion Celia Francis, a sophomore from Rhinelander. She went a new best time of 2:05.34 to win the event by just over 2 seconds. Francis won this event as a freshman last year, and set her previous best time of 2:09.14.

Freshman Maggie Dickinson of Whitefish won the 50 free in 23.82, defending her sister’s title from last year. She went a best time of 23.49 a week later at the Western Great Lakes Open meet.

Dickinson also won the 100 backstroke in state record fashion, stopping the clock in a new best time of 53.28. This was under the old state record time of 53.49 set by Malia Francis from Rhinelander in 2021. It was also faster than her previous best of 53.73 that she went in September.

The 100 fly went to Whitefish swimmer Aibhy King in 56.05. King, a sophomore, placed 5th in the event last year to 4 seniors. This was about half a second off her best time of 55.41 from the Division 2 sectional meet a week prior.

Black River Falls junior Hannah Tubbs won the 100 free in 52.24, improving from last year’s 6th place finish swim. Tubbs also dropped from her previous best time of 53.14 from her D2 sectional meet.

The last individual event went to Stoughton junior Cheyenne Borroughs in 1:04.25. She defended her title from last year, but was just off her best of 1:03.76 from the Wisconsin Senior Championships in February of this year. Burroughs is already committed to swim at Iowa in the fall of 2026.

Whitefish Bay took home the gold in both of the freestyle relays. The team of Aibhy King (25.07), Vivian Utschig (24.55), Cassidy Shanks (24.20), and Abby Dickinson (23.22) went a final time of 1:37.04 to beat Edgewood.

The 400 freestyle relay went to the team of Anne Dickinson (51.33), Vivian Utschig (53.42), Cassidy Shanks (54.33), and Maggie Dickinson (50.58). Their final time of 3:29.66 beat the Rhinelander team by 5 and a half seconds.