NAG Record Holder Grace Koenig-Song Makes a Big Leap Forward in the 100 Breast in Illinois

2024 Illinois/FMC Speedo Grand Challenge

November 22-24, 2024

FMC Natatorium – Westmont, Illinois

Short Course Yards, Prelims/Finals

Meet Results (PDF)

Best times by a group of underclassmen phenoms and a six-pack of individual wins from Quinn Cynor highlighted the FMC Speedo Grand Challenge in Illinois (not to be confused with the similarly-named meet in California).

On the boys’ side, a big battle in the 100 fly final saw the top six finishers all go under 49 seconds, with 17-year old Henry Guo from the Hinsdale Swim Club winning in 48.18 ahead of 15-year-old Luke Vatev of the Hornet Swim Club (48.22).

Vatev had the fastest time of the day with a 48.16 in prelims, which ranks him 3rd nationally among 15-year-olds this season behind only Californian Shareef Elaydi (47.32) and Floridian Luke Zardavets (48.10).

But it was Guo who had the endurance at the end of the race, opening about two-tenths slower at the halfway mark but coming back late to get the final touch at the end. Guo and Vatev were followed by four-straight finishers from NASA Wildcat Aquatics, including 3rd-place finisher Ethan Chung in 48.44.

While Guo didn’t swim a best time in the 100 fly (he finished 4th at last year’s high school state meet in 47.94), he did swim lifetime bests in six other events. That list included the 100 free (44.84), the 50 free (21.32 split on the front-half of the 100 free final), 200 back (1:47.76), 50 fly (21.87), 200 fly (1:46.59), and 200 IM (1:47.88).

The times in the 200 back, 50 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM were all new Hinsdale Swim Club Records.

On the girls’ side of the meet, 14-year-old Grace Koenig-Song won the 100 yard breaststroke in a new lifetime best of 1:01.32; she also won the 200 breast in 2:13.87.

Koenig-Song is the 11-12 National Age Group Record holder in the 100 breaststroke. Koenig-Song is the 11-12 National Age Group Record holder in this event with a 1:02.02 from March 2023; while she made some incremental drops last season, this is her first big lurch forward in yards since that record-setting swim.

This time now ranks her 17th all-time in the 13-14 age group, and ranks her 2nd this season behind only Mikayla Tan (1:00.71).

Koenig-Song swam as one of the youngest competitors at the 2024 US Olympic Trials, finishing in 37th place in the 100 breast.

Other Top Performers