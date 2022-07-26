Futures Qualifier Riley Fried, Class of 2023, Commits to Loyola University (MD)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Riley Fried, a Futures qualifier and member of the high school class of 2023, has given her verbal commitment to Loyola University in Maryland. Fried currently lives in Bellmore, New York, where she attends Bellmore-Merrick Central High School and swims with the Long Island Aquatic Club. Loyola, located in Baltimore, is a Division I Mid-Major program.

I am incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Loyola University of Maryland !! I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for helping me throughout my entire process. I also want to thank Coach Brian and Coach Jay for giving me this amazing opportunity. #gohounds 💚🤍

Fried primarily specializes in the butterfly, IM, and mid-distance freestyle events. She holds 2022 Future’s qualifying times in the 200/500 freestyle, 100/200 butterfly, and 200/400 IM.

Best Times SCY:

200 free- 1:51.87

500 free- 5:00.88

100 fly- 56.71

200 fly- 2:03.17

200 IM- 2:06.32

400 IM- 4:24.06

In July of 2021, Fried competed in the Richmond Future’s Championships, where she swam the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 400 IM (all LCM). In the 200 fly, she placed 16th in prelims with a personal best of 2:20.09, qualifying for finals. She dropped .25 more seconds in finals, posting a 2:19.84 and remaining in 16th. Fried finished 66th in the 100 fly and 42nd in the 400 IM, swimming just off her best times in each.

Back in February, Fried had a successful showing at the 2022 MR TYR Senior Mets SCY Championships. There, she competed in the 500 free, 200 breast, 100 fly, 200 fly, 200 IM, 400 IM, and 800 free relay, earning a number of personal bests. The 200 fly was her highest finish of the meet, placing 5th in 2:03.17, a .28 drop from her previous best. In the 400 IM, she dropped over 2 seconds to go 4:24.06 and place 9th.

Loyola University is a member of the Patriot League. At the 2022 Patriot League Championships, they finished 6th out of the 10 teams. When Fried arrives in 2023, she will bring valuable depth and scoring ability to the team.

At the 2022 Championships, Loyola’s top finisher in the 400 IM was 19th. Fried’s best time would have placed her 6th. In the 200 fly, she would have been 12th, ahead of Loyola’s top finisher who came in 16th.

Fried is not the only class of 2023 recruit that has already sent her verbal to Loyola. When she arrives in Baltimore next year, she will be joined by freestyle and butterfly specialist Madison Testa of Delaware.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.