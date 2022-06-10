Futures Qualifier Rhett Moore Commits to Division II Nova Southeastern

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rhett Moore, a Futures qualifier in the 100 fly from South Carolina, has announced his commitment to swim and study at Nova Southeastern University for the 2022-23 season. Nova Southeastern, located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a Division II program.

I’m happy to finally announce my commitment to swim and study at Nova Southeastern University! Excited for the next 4! Fins Up 🦈🦈🦈

Moore’s specialty is the 100 fly. He also excels in the freestyle events across all distances. Moore trains and competes with Carolina Aquatics and Spring Valley High School.

Best Times SCY:

100 free – 47.46

200 free – 1:42.29

500 free – 4:43.19

1650 free – 16:33.30

100 fly – 50.88

In July of 2021, Moore competed at the Futures championships in Huntsville, Alabama (LCM). There, he swam the 100 fly, 400 free, and 200 free time trial. His times in both the 200 and 400 freestyles were new personal bests. In the 400, he posted a 4:19.75, dropping nearly 10 seconds from his previous best of 4:28.33. He dropped over two seconds in the 200, going 2:01.32.

At the 2022 South Carolina Short Course Senior State Championships, Moore competed in the 100 fly and all freestyle distances from the 50 to the 1650. His highest finish of the meet was 6th in the 100 fly, where he dropped .14 seconds to post a 50.88. He also set a new personal best in the 1000, taking nearly 13 seconds off his previous time to go 10:00.69.

Nova Southeastern is a member of the Sunshine State Conference. At the 2022 Conference Championships, the Sharks finished in 2nd place out of seven teams. They also sent 10 men to the NCAA Division II Championships, finishing 12th.

In the 100 fly, Moore’s best time would have placed him 21st overall at last year’s Championships and 4th among other swimmers from NSU. Junior Steven Aimable won the race for the Sharks, posting a 47.54. Sophomore Juan Zapata and junior Kaden Mackey finished 10th and 18th, respectively.

Moore’s best 200 free time ranks him 24th among last year’s competitors, again 4th for NSU. However, the 100 fly and 200 free are swum on the same day of competition, so considering Moore’s range, it is not likely he would compete in both.

Ben Hewitt is the second head coach in Nova Southeastern’s history. He served as an assistant from 2010-13 before returning as head coach in July of 2016.

Hewitt picked up some strong recruits to kick off his seventh season at the helm. Joining Moore in Florida will be Swedish backstroker Gustav Henriksen and Aidan Pflieger, a versatile freestyle, breastroke, and IM specialist from Nevada.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.