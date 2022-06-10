Former Cal Assistant Dani Korman Returns to Yale as Assistant Coach

Dani Korman has been named a new assistant swimming & diving coach at Yale. She fills the spot that was previously occupied by Connor Beaulieu, who left his position to join the staff at Georgetown.

Korman’s last coaching job was three season for the top-10 women’s program at Cal. She resigned from that position before reports broke alleging years of abuse by Cal head coach Teri McKeever that subsequently led to McKeever being placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

Korman spent her last two seasons at Cal as an associate head coach.

This continues a trend for Korman of taking jobs at institutions with elite academic reputations. Prior to Cal, she spent four seasons as the head men’s and women’s coach at MIT. Before that she had a previous stint at Yale from 2012-2015, four seasons at D3 Johns Hopkins, and two seasons at Carthage College, all as an assistant coach.

When she joined the staff at Yale in 2012, she was part of a new-look staff under first-year head coach Jim Henry, who is still the head coach of the Bulldogs.

The year before Henry took over at Yale, with Korman on staff, the Bulldog women placed 5th at the Ivy League Championships – which tied their lowest finish since 1990 (when the Ivy League Championships had 21 teams compete).

The program is in a very different place now The Bulldog women won the 2017 Ivy League title and have been in the top two at five of the last six championship meets. In 2022, they finished behind Harvard and team member Iszac Henig qualified for the NCAA Championships, earning All-America honors by placing 5th in the 100 free and 16th in the 50 free.

In 2017, after Korman had left for MIT, Henry took over the men’s program at Yale as well. They saw an uptick as well, placing 3rd at the 2018, 2019, and 2020 Ivy League Championships before sliding to 6th in 2022 – their lowest finish since 1996.

Korman is a 2006 graduate of Kenyon College where she graduated with honors as an economics major and was part of two Division III national championship teams. She was a seven-time All-American at Kenyon, set the conference record in the 200-yard butterfly and served as team captain as a senior. Korman earned a master of education degree with a concentration in guidance and counseling from Carthage College in 2008.